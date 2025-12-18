Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Home page>News>Council

Council

Council

CBD meters approved, but not all happy

CBD meters approved, but not all happy
CBD meters approved, but not all happy
Council

Excavator en route to Bruck cottage

Excavator en route to Bruck cottage
Excavator en route to Bruck cottage
Council

Rise of the parking machines

10 new card payment parking meters in CBD proposed to address EasyPark woes.
Rise of the parking machines
Rise of the parking machines
Council

Support local with free festive parking

Council are embracing the holiday spirit with their annual free parking period until 9 January.
Support local with free festive parking
Support local with free festive parking
Council

People stand against demolition plans

Key Wangaratta industrial business wants to knock down historic building so it can grow
People stand against demolition plans
People stand against demolition plans
Council

Forum opens discussion on road concerns

Council talks about work it's doing to make roads better in Wangaratta area.
Forum opens discussion on road concerns
Forum opens discussion on road concerns
Council

Overwatch plan on dogs and cats adopted

Barking dogs, stray cats and compliance are all part of a new plan for domestic animals
Overwatch plan on dogs and cats adopted
Overwatch plan on dogs and cats adopted
Council

Council worker breaks foot after water tanker plunges into creek

The man was hospitalised as council investigates how tanker fell into water.
Council worker breaks foot after water tanker plunges into creek
Council worker breaks foot after water tanker plunges into creek
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta