Author Victoria Purman will visit Wangaratta in May to discuss her latest release, 'The Marriage Trap'.

Purman's books, including 'The Last of the Bonegilla Girls', 'The Land Girls', 'The Women's Pages', and 'The Radio Hour', has successfully tapped into the historical fiction market, telling the stories of Australian women from different eras through the growth of the nation.

In 'The Marriage Trap', Purman hones in on the tumultuous decade of the 1960s, and the effects on women of the contraceptive pill and rebellion, as they embrace freedom alongside shorter skirts and The Beatles.

The book centres on the Langley family, Olive, Len and their two daughters, 20-year-old Cathy and 10-year-old Evelyn.

Cathy, training to be a teacher, thinks women have it tough - no sex until marriage, then no work, child after child and the sacrifice of their desires to church, husband and family.

She is determined not to marry straight away, while young Evelyn wants to be a fairy princess - until she sees for herself the price women pay for such dreams.

Victoria Purman will be at the Wangaratta Library on Thursday, 14 May from 2.30pm, in conversation with Liz from Edgars Books and News.

Whether you're a long-time fan or new to her books, this is a wonderful opportunity to hear from one of Australia's most popular storytellers.

For details, or to reserve your place, visit https://events.humanitix.com/victoria-purman