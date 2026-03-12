Kia continues to pick up its power game with what seems like a Keno card of EV numbers – the EV4 sedan being the latest in a line from EV3, EV4, EV5, RV6 and EV9.

What does this newbie bring to the party?

Well, there’s the company’s longest range electric vehicle at more than 600 kilometres for its top-specced twins.

With a choice between standard and long-range electric power, the EV4 sedan comes in three trim levels: Air, Earth, and GT-Line.

Air is equipped with a Standard Range battery system (456km), while Earth and GT-Line jump up to a Long Range specification (612km).

The Kia EV4 kicks off at an impressive $49,990 for the Air Standard Range, with the Earth Long Range at $59,190, and GT-Line Long Range topping out at $64,690.

On test was the EV4 Air, which continues with Kia’s signature Opposites United language as well as adding its own unique character, the lowest aerodynamic drag coefficient (0.23Cd) of any Kia model.

"With electrified vehicles challenging petrol for outright sales in Australia, Kia is proud to offer a diverse line-up that caters for the full spectrum of electrification, while maintaining strong offerings for customers suited to conventional fuel types," Damien Meredith, Kia Australia chief executive officer, said.

EV4 warranty is seven years unlimited kilometres and seven-years 150,000 kilometres, for the battery.

STYLING

Joining the EV3, EV5, EV6, and EV9 electric line-up, the EV4 sedan is a fresh face throughout.

A clear vertical theme has been applied to the EV4’s front and rear lighting, positioned at the outer edges to accentuate the car’s wide stance.

Aerodynamics shape the car’s profile with flowing geometric shapes taking in flush front and hidden rear door handles.

Air-specific 17-inch alloy wheels bear little in design to standard alloys found on rivals.

They are ultra-modern, with three geometric black and machine finished panels in place of the traditional five spokes.

Air and Earth models are distinguished also by a geometric front grille, with matte black details that run along the side to the rear over a body-coloured lower edge and vertical reflectors.

INTERIOR

Each of the three EV4s feature an individual colour scheme: Air, black and grey cloth trim; Earth, black and light grey cloth with synthetic leather; and GT-Line, black and white artificial leather.

The interior has been designed to make occupants feel right at home.

Minimalistic details make use of soft-touch materials wide-screen displays and big buttons for frequently used functions.

Convenience extends to a column-type shift-by-wire gear selector, which along with a flat floor, gives rise to a versatile floating centre console incorporating multiple storage facilities and retractable cup holders.

Despite its sleek exterior the EV4 Air cabin optimizes interior space, especially leg and headroom, for all five seating positions.

Cargo can be carried conveniently in 490 litres of boot space, which expands to carry bulky kit with the 60:40 rear seat folded.

INFOTAINMENT

The Kia Connect phone app interface is hooked up across the range enabling physical control of various functions by remote, including presetting of climate control, plus monitoring and scheduling of battery charging.

Over The Air updates are accessed via the multimedia system, which can be installed and activated remotely without a trip to a dealership.

All EVs feature wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone mirroring.

Vehicle to Load is part of the EV4 package with a connection (Max 250V/16A) at the base of the back seat.

An external V2L adaptor is available for the EV Air as a Kia Genuine Accessory.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

The EV4 uses Kia’s E-GMP platform, developed from the ground up, for no compromise with its single-motor layout driving the front wheels.

The Kia EV4 Air Standard Range is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor delivering maximum power of 150kW and torque of 283Nm, mated with a one-speed reduction gear automatic transmission.

This is good for a range of up to 436 kilometres.

The Air’s Standard Range battery is rated at 58.3 kWh, while the Earth and GT-Line’s Long Range steps up to 81.4 kWh. Both batteries are lithium-ion NCM type.

SAFETY

There’s no lack of active and passive safety in the EV4.

Features across the board include Highway Driving Assist 2, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 2, Driver Attention Warning with Hands on detection sensors built into the steering wheel and a centre side airbag among seven airbags.

DRIVING

The EV4 Air with Standard Range battery is no slouch, the maker claiming acceleration to 100km/h from standstill in 7.4 seconds, just 0.4 of a second faster than the bulkier Earth and GT-Line.

Standard Range and Long Range batteries can be charged via a Type 2 port, with DC from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 29 minutes for the 58.3kWh standard battery using a 350kW fast charger.

The 81.4kWh battery will do the same in 31 minutes.

Also helping to optimise driving range is the EV4’s incorporation of the latest i-Pedal 3.0 adjustable regenerative braking system along with Smart Braking.

Initiated by an extended push of the left-hand paddle shifter, i-Pedal 3.0 enables one-pedal driving with adjustable levels of regenerative braking, while also facilitating maximum efficiency.

Settings will remain after restarting the vehicle.

Not that non-electric features take a back seat, with the EV4 given a ride-and-handling once-over by Aussie engineers to ensure it is fit for purpose on the unique road conditions down under.

The result is a steering tune that delivers stable and responsive cornering with good feedback in both Comfort and Sport driving modes.

SUMMARY

The EV4 is doing more than just making up numbers in Kia electric power plans, with the sedan showing the way in style and technology.

RATINGS

Looks: 8

Performance: 7

Safety: 7

Thirst: 7

Practicality: 7

Comfort: 6

Tech: 8

Value: 7

AT A GLANCE

MODEL LINE-UP

Kia EV4 Air Standard Range $47,600

Kia EV4 Air Long Range $53,315

Kia EV4 Earth Long Range $58,600

Kia EV4 GT-Line Long Range $63,950

Note: These prices do not include government of dealer delivery charges.

Contact your Kia local dealer for drive-away prices.

SPECIFICATIONS (Kia EV4 Air Standard Range,1sp auto, FWD sedan)

STANDARD WARRANTY

Seven years / unlimited kilometres

Seven-years / 150,000 kilometres, battery