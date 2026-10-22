By DEREK OGDEN, MARQUE MOTORING

Median strip to Monaco and much more in between, Honda has it all pretty-well covered.

The powerplant specialist is a cut above with its premium mowers, and under sweeping new regulations in Formula One, has looked to the future of the automobile through extended electrification and the use of sustainable fuels.

As far as cars are concerned, Honda was at the front of the grid with its Insight, in 1999, among the first to bring electric power to the production automobile.

However, Insight was soon out of sight as the maker backed off electric power.

Now, Honda is back on the hybrid highway with its ZR-V line-up, a mid-size SUV with innovative petrol/electric technology.

The engine primarily is used as a generator for the battery at slower speeds.

Only when 60 to 70km/h comes up can it hook into the front axle and directly power the wheels.

Originally limited to the flagship e:HEV LX, hybrid power has been extended to the rest of the line-up.

A 1.5-litre turbo-petrol is now restricted to the sub-$40,000 ZR-V VTi X entry grade, while the other variants have gone hybrid-only with a two-litre motor, reflecting customer demand and Australia's New Vehicle Efficiency Standard.

The new e:HEV X starts at $43,400, while the upgraded e:HEV L costs $45,900 and the flagship e:HEV LX tested $51,900.

These prices are non-negotiable and driveaway.

There’s a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty with five years roadside assistance, extendable to eight years in total if serviced through a Honda dealership.

The hybrid battery is covered for eight years/160,000km.

STYLING

The ZR-Ve:HEV is as stylish as a mid-size practical urban-fashioned SUV could be.

All surfaces are smooth until we get to the front which presents an aggressive looking face, with designers going for a double-deck dark-coloured grille emphasising the vehicle width.

INTERIOR

Inside, Honda boffins have come up with top-notch ergonomics, clever design and luxe build quality.

Controls fall easy to hand without fiddling with a tiresome touchscreen.

A comfortable driving position has excellent visibility and extends even to longer journeys.

A centre console consists of multiple storage areas, useful cupholders and a big box underneath the armrest.

The hybrid has 370 litres of boot space, 10 litres less than the petrol-only ZR-V, expandable to 1302 litres with the second-row seatbacks folded.

Under-floor storage is limited by the size of the battery and there’s no space for a spare but folding the rear seats makes for an almost completely flat floor.

INFOTAINMENT

Honda has upgraded the ZR-V’s infotech, which includes Google Maps and Google Assistant, as well as the Google Play Store.

The system also incorporates over-the-air updates at no charge for the first three years of ownership.

The 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster is basic but displays when electric power is in use.

The set-up also changes colour to indicate which of the three driving modes is operating.

The multimedia screen is a 9.0-inch and features a power source meter displaying powertrain range and efficiency.

There’s also wireless smartphone connectivity, plus wireless charging.

Pity about the absence of a windscreen head-up display but a 12-speaker Bose audio is on the bonus side.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

The ZR-V hybrid range uses the same excellent 2.0-litre drivetrain found in the Civic hatchback, delivering combined outputs of 135kW of power and 315Nm of torque.

At lower speeds, the electric motor drives the wheels while the petrol engine can operate as a generator, with direct engine drive for higher speeds.

Fuel consumption is a claimed 5.0 litres per 100 kilometres on the combined urban/highway cycle.

The test vehicle returned to a figure of 5.4L/100km on a week’s work in the city and suburbs.

SAFETY

A four-star safety rating from three years ago may not be to everyone’s liking, but regardless, the vehicle is fitted with 11 airbags, including dual front, front side, rear side, curtain and front knee, and the centre airbag between the front seats.

Standard safety equipment includes autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, driver attention monitoring, lane keep and traffic jam assist, traffic sign recognition, front and rear parking sensors, plus tyre pressure monitoring..

DRIVING

Once the quirky push-button gearshift is mastered, the smart powertrain combination allows for a zippy start out of the blocks under electric power, with the cutting in of the petrol engine at higher speeds.

Put the foot down and there’s instant response.

With front-wheel drive underpinnings, the ZR-V e:HEV LX SUV FWD drives well within its (and drivers’) comfort zone, while steering is nicely handled and body control is good.

It’s an all-round pleasing driving experience.

However, road noise does get through to the cabin occupants at highway speeds on course surfaces.

SUMMARY

The Honda ZR-V e:HEV ticks the boxes as far as technology and fuel efficiency are concerned but limited luggage space in the boot, plus a shortfall in the safety score hold the vehicle back.

RATINGS

Looks: 8

Performance: 7

Safety: 8

Thirst: 6

Practicality: 6

Comfort: 6

Tech: 8

Value: 7

AT A GLANCE

MODEL LINE-UP

Honda ZR-V VTi X 1.5L SUV FWD $39,900

Honda ZR-V e:HEV X 2L SUV FWD Hybrid $43,400

Honda ZR-V e:HEV L 2L SUV FWD Hybrid $45,900

Honda ZR-V e:HEV LX SUV FWD Hybrid $51,900

Prices are drive-away.

SPECIFICATIONS (Honda ZR-V e:HEV LX 2-litre 4-cyl petrol hybrid, e-CVT, FWD, SUV)

STANDARD WARRANTY

Five years / unlimited kilometres (vehicle)

Eight years 160,000km battery