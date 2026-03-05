By DEREK OGDEN, MARQUE MOTORING

While the EV hordes are laying siege to the fossil-fuelled SUV segment, the ‘clean machines’ are not having it all their own way.

The ‘old soldiers’ are fighting a rearguard action.

With service stations for refuelling the internal combustion engine (ICE) on almost every street corner, compared with shortcomings in the supply of infrastructure for public fast charging of EVs, especially out of town, range anxiety abounds.

Far from throwing in the towel, the Mitsubishi Outlander, released in Australia in 2021 and the country’s fifth best-selling model last year, recently underwent a serious mechanical upgrade only months after the launch of a new model.

Among changes was Australian-developed chassis tuning for the first time, including revised suspension and steering systems designed specifically for local road conditions.

So good has it turned out the modifications have been taken up on Mitsubishi Outlanders around the globe.

An enhanced exterior includes new design alloy wheels, while the cabin is given the once-over with premium materials, upgraded infotainment and a pair of enhanced Yamaha sound systems depending on the variant.

The new Outlanders, consisting of ES, LS, Aspire, Exceed (the test vehicle) and Exceed Tourer grades, is priced from $39,990 to $57.990, plus on-road costs.

Buyers have a choice of front- or all-wheel drive and five or seven seats.

All are covered by Mitsubishi’s Diamond Advantage warranty and capped price servicing.

Comprising a 10-year/200,000km manufacturer’s warranty, with 10 years capped price servicing.

Diamond Advantage also offers up to four years complimentary roadside assist.

STYLING

Building on the distinctive looks of the current generation Outlander, designers worked to further streamline the vehicle, while maintaining the well-proportioned profile.

A 20-inch wheel carries the car to a pleasing street presence with 210mm ground clearance.

Up front, modern styling makes way for a dated ‘scarf’ of chrome, running from the bonnet’s top edges, wrapping headlamp set-up on either side of the grille.

The maker says it paid particular attention here to the bumper and lower garnish with respect to improved aerodynamics.

This has been carried through to the rear where lighting has been upgraded with combination lamps featuring a ‘smoke’ clear outer lens and ‘black tone’ inner section.

Turn and reverse lamps are now LED.

INTERIOR

In keeping with the exterior intentions, the cabin has been reworked in both form and function.

An updated centre console has cup holders within easier reach, while central armrest storage has been bettered by 45 per cent.

Ventilation has come to the front seats for the first time on Exceed and above, while Aspire models introduce heating to the front row and steering wheel.

Second row occupants are the subject of better padding and longer seat backs for additional comfort.

All materials used are of higher quality than before.

Exceed buyers have the choice of black or grey leather, and the interior is now lit by LED lamps.

Boot space ranges from 163 to 485 litres, and there’s a full-size alloy spare wheel.

Towing limits range from 1600kg braked to 750kg without brakes.

INFOTAINMENT

A new 12.3-inch infotainment system, across all grades, features higher resolution and enhanced response rate.

Wireless Apple CarPlay is carried over from the previous Outlander, while Android Auto makes its wireless debut here.

There are two USB-C sockets up front, plus a second in the centre console.

LS and above grades gain two more USB-C sockets in the rear.

Mitsubishi has switched on to a new level of in-cabin entertainment through collaboration with Yamaha sound.

Two systems – Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium and Dynamic Sound Yamaha Ultimate (in Exceed Tourer) – together with improved sound isolation, work to create a unique audio experience.

‘Premium’ sound is presented through eight speakers, while ‘Ultimate’ makes use of a sub-woofer, dual amplifiers and Yamaha’s Digital Signal Processor to deliver 1650 Watts of power.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

It’s ‘as you’ were for the updated Outlander, with the carry-over of the proven 2.5-litre naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine, putting out 135kW and 244Nm, mated with a CVT incorporating enhanced noise insulation.

ES, LS and Aspire grades offer a choice of front-wheel drive or Super All-Wheel Control AWD, with upper echelon Exceed and Exceed Tourer featuring Super All-Wheel Control.

The maker claims fuel consumption of 8.1 litres per 100 kilometres for the Exceed AWD tester on the combined urban/highway cycle.

SAFETY

Continuing Mitsubishi’s work on cutting-edge safety, the MY26 Outlander has had refinements to haptic brake warning, blind spot intervention and lane keeping systems, highlighted by driver monitoring, reverse autonomous braking, frameless interior rear-view mirror with digital display, 360-degree all-round bird’s-eye view, plus traffic sign recognition with active cruise control and speed limiter.

Mitsubishi Connect makes its debut for the maker on a model in Australia, featuring SOS emergency assistance, automatic collision notification and breakdown assistance, anti-theft alert, curfew, geo-fence and speed alert and tow-away notification.

With a five-star ANCP rating, the Outlander has eight airbags, including driver, passenger, front side, curtain, centre and driver’s knee.

DRIVING

As mentioned above, Aussie engineers worked with international counterparts on roads throughout Australia and Japan to refine Outlander’s ride and handling.

The group developed new suspension components and map for the power steering.

Front and rear shock absorbers were updated with changes to ‘bump’ and ‘rebound’ tuning and a smaller diameter front anti-roll bar.

EPS mapping has been adjusted to improve on-centre feel and a more linear response on turning.

The package was calibrated to work with a new Bridgestone summer tyre.

Chassis and body updates were designed to reduce noise, vibration and harshness.

A new isolator was added to the transmission tunnel and the addition of a steel bonnet further cuts sound intrusion to the cabin.

SUMMARY

Ignoring the use of fossil fuel, the recent Mitsubishi Outlander updates have concentrated on the things that really matter in the modern automobile – ride and handling, steering, safety, connectivity, cabin comfort and convenience.

Pity about the chrome brain-fade up front.

RATINGS

Looks: 6

Performance: 5

Safety: 7

Thirst: 7

Practicality: 7

Comfort: 7

Tech: 7

Value: 8

AT A GLANCE

MODEL LINE-UP

Outlander ES 5 seat FWD $39,990

Outlander ES 5 seat AWD $42,490

Outlander LS 5+2 seat FWD $43,290

Outlander LS 5+2 seat AWD $45,790

Outlander Aspire 5+2 seat FWD $47,790

Outlander Aspire 5+2 seat AWD $50,290

Outlander Exceed 5 seat AWD $55,140

Outlander Exceed Tourer 5 seat AWD $57,990

Note: these prices do not include government of dealer delivery charges.

Contact your Mitsubishi local dealer for drive-away prices.

SPECIFICATIONS (Mitsubishi Outlander Exceed 2.5-litre 4-cyl petrol, CVT, AWD, 4x4 on demand, SUV)

STANDARD WARRANTY

Ten years / 200,000 kilometres

Ten years capped price servicing

Ten years roadside assist