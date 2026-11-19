In an era when the automobile industry has unwittingly manufactured a new meaning to the phrase ‘Chinese takeaway’ with its cookie-cutter cars, it’s rare for a distinctive dish to come out of the auto oven.

Leave it to Toyota to stir the pot with its Corolla Cross Hybrid compact SUV, giving its world champion hatch a genuine lift with added ground clearance, plus larger cabin occupant and cargo space, and hybrid power.

Petrol-alone ran out in 2024.

For MY26, the existing variants – GX, GXL and Atmos - have been given refreshed styling, better equipment all round, plus the choice of front- or all-wheel drive, premium Atmos AWD, $50,990, while being joined by a new flagship, the GR Sport, $52,340.

On test was the GXL front-wheel drive model.

Under the bonnet, the Corolla Cross benefits from the best of both worlds: hybrid-electric, combining the power of a 2.0-litre petrol engine with the efficiency of electric motors.

Toyota answers the question of the reliability of hybrid technology with a 10-year unlimited kilometre hybrid battery warranty from the date of the first delivery and capped price servicing cost of $250 per service for up to five years or 75,000 kilometres, whichever comes first.

STYLING

A fresh look across the range kicks off with a newly-designed grille, LED headlamps and 17-inch alloy wheels.

GX also gains heated exterior mirrors, plus front and rear parking support braking, previously reserved for higher grades.

The GXL adds upgraded headlamps internals, and new mesh grille design, privacy glass, roof rails, dynamic direction indicators, front fog lights and an expanded parking support brake with vehicle detection.

In size the Corolla Cross Hybrid falls neatly between the Yaris Cross and RAV4, making it manageable in tight parking, while offering confidence for drivers in the city bustle and on challenging motorway manoeuvres.

INTERIOR

It appears the nerds are finally getting it: some people actually enjoy driving – accelerating, steering, braking.

The touchscreen here is merely a means to an end, not the star of the show.

With this in mind, Corolla Cross Hybrid designers say they have elevated physical buttons and dials for common functions, making controls easy to use.

Variants have unique trim levels, the GXL cloth with synthetic leather.

The higher-ups take on top-shelf clobber.

The GR Sport adds sport-specific trim, the Atmos leather-accented fabric upholstery plus heated and ventilated front seats.

The centre console comes in for upgrades across the range, leaning towards a user-friendly practicality, the back seats offering more leg room than the Corolla Hatch.

As for the boot, front-wheel drive versions deliver 425 litres of space, the all-wheel drive 390 litres; the latter less because more room is needed for the rear electric motor and hybrid battery.

INFOTAINMENT

Toyota has launched its updated infotainment system in the Corolla Cross GX with an eight-inch touchscreen, the toffs with a 10.5-inch display and built-in sat nav.

Apple CarPlay is wireless in all models, Android Auto needs a cable connection.

The maker includes 12 months of complimentary Toyota Connected Services.

The Corolla Cross features the most comprehensive Toyota Connected Services of any Toyota model to date, using a data communication module inside the vehicle and the myToyota Connect smartphone app.

Features include remote start, vehicle locator, access to vehicle information, and the ability to set driver profiles - all designed for greater visibility and control.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

The two-litre petrol engine is responsible for driving the front wheels only, while the engine is often used to charge the battery, which is controlled automatically.

Regenerative braking occurs when coasting or applying the brake pedal.

Power use can be monitored through the driver’s instrument display.

Toyota puts fuel economy at 4.3 litres per 100 kilometres on the combined urban/highway cycle.

Best fuel economy on test was 3.9 litres per 100km.

For reference, the all-wheel drive cousin makes a claim of 4.4-4.5 litres per 100 kilometres.

The old non-hybrid ICE slips to six litres per 100 kilometres.

SAFETY

Toyota SafetySense is one reason for the Corolla Cross earning a five-star ANCAP rating.

Eight airbags surrounding the cabin interior help keep driver and passengers safe in the event of a serious accident.

A pre-collision system uses the vehicle’s built-in camera or radar and is designed to alert when a frontal collision is likely and help avoid, or reduce, the severity of a collision

Lane trace assist observes road markings and can make adjustments to help the car maintain its position by applying extra steering support and sounding an audible alert, while helping a merge by regulating speed against the vehicles ahead.

This helps make lane changes smooth and helps reduce the risk of collisions with slower vehicles.

DRIVING

The Corolla Cross GXL Hybrid puts out the welcome mat for occupants, who need neither to crouch nor climb up to get in the vehicle and off we go.

The Toyota hybrid system is in control here, with electric power full on at low revs, or when the vehicle reaches optimum operating speed.

Shifts between the two are slick and almost silent.

As is the norm with a Toyota, the Corolla Cross Hybrid carries itself with the assuredness we have come to expect, even on some of Australia’s weather-worn surfaces under foot.

Steering provides direct, positive feedback to the driver and safety tech continues to be on top of the odd unscheduled incident.

Audible alerts are restrained, unlike some foisted on unwary drivers.

The Corolla Cross backs this up with a quiet petrol/electric hybrid system, allowing minimal disturbance in the bush to the advantage of passengers coming across creatures in their natural surroundings.

Well done, Toyota.

SUMMARY

Carry on, Corolla.

What more can you say about the latest small hybrid SUV based on a world best-seller?

RATINGS

Looks: 8

Performance: 7

Safety: 8

Thirst: 7

Practicality: 6

Comfort: 6

Tech: 8

Value: 7

AT A GLANCE

MODEL LINE-UP

GX Hybrid FWD $37,440

GXL Hybrid FWD $41,190

GXL Hybrid AWD $44,190

GR Sport Hybrid AWD $50,990

Atmos FWD $47,990

Atmos AWD $50,990

GR Hybrid Sport AWD Two-Tone $52,340

Note: these prices do not include government of dealer delivery charges.

Contact your local Toyota dealer for drive-away prices.

SPECIFICATIONS (Toyota Corolla Cross GXL 2-litre petrol hybrid, CVT, FWD SUV)

STANDARD WARRANTY

Warranty five years, unlimited kilometres, extended to seven years with servicing conditions.

Ten-year unlimited kilometre hybrid battery warranty