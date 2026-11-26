Not sure what Subaru was thinking with this one.

On the one hand the Outback Wilderness is probably the most capable off-road Outback yet.

On the other, it comes equipped with a turbocharged petrol engine that's a close relative of the go-fast WRX.

Claims the Outback has made the transition from high-riding wagon into a full-blown SUV are, well, a little exaggerated as far as we're concerned.

True, it has received a 20mm lift, but still looks like a wagon from where we're standing, if you can find it somewhere behind all that plastic stuff.

Alas, however, Outback still seats only five occupants.

Subaru hasn’t offered a seven-seater since the thirsty, propeller-nosed Tribeca from 2013.

STYLING

Prices start from $48,990 for the entry level Outback with a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated engine, followed by the Outback Premium at $53,490 and Touring at $56,990.

Then comes the Wilderness from $59,690 and finally the Wilderness Apex from $62,690 - all prices before on-road costs.

Both Wilderness and the Wilderness Apex get the more powerful 2.4-litre turbocharged engine.

Standard kit includes synthetic leather, dual zone climate air with rear vents, heated front and outboard rear seats, and heated steering wheel, plus power adjustment and electric lumbar for the driver - but no seat cooling.

This is Australia, isn't it?

There’s also push-button start, adaptive cruise control, speed and traffic sign recognition, auto lights and wipers, an auto dimming mirror, steering-responsive LED headlights, and a power-operated tailgate.

Rear parking sensors are provided, but once again there's no sign or mention of front sensors which used to be a dealer fit option.

The interior sees the move from a vertical to horizontal style infotainment screen, 12.1-inch in size with another truncated 12.3-inch screen for the digital instrument cluster.

It's by no means a streamlined layout, with the two screens abutting each other in a mishmash that looks plain untidy.

Of note however are physical controls for volume and the air conditioning.

Outback is covered by a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, capped priced servicing for five years or 75,000km along with 12-months complimentary roadside assistance.

Service is due every 12 months or 15,000km.

SAFETY

While the previous model received five stars for safety, the latest Outback has not been crash tested by the ANCAP organisation.

It does come with nine airbags, including for the first time a far-side airbag to reduce the risk of injury caused by occupants moving toward each other or hard interior surfaces during a side collision, offering an additional layer of protection on the non-impact side.

The latest generation of Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist system makes its most significant leap yet in detection performance.

A new wide-angle monocular camera, working in combination with the stereo camera and front radar, recognises pedestrians, cyclists and other road users across a wider field of view.

Next-generation cameras expand the recognition range of the Driver Monitoring System, with improved recognition of facial features (even when wearing a mask) and detection of impaired seating posture, allowing the system to provide more accurate alerts when the driver’s attention may be compromised.

The rear seat comes with two ISOFix car seat mounts and three top tethers.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

The naturally aspirated 2.5-litre boxer four produces 134kW of power 241Nm of torque, while the 2.4-litre turbocharged unit from the previous XT, has been retuned to deliver 194kW at 5600 revs and 376N form 2000-3600 revs - just 8kW less than a Rex.

Both engines are paired with a CVT-style continuously variable automatic transmission and symmetrical all-wheel drive.

DRIVING

New Outback is boxier and stands taller than before, with an impressive 240mm of ground clearance for Wilderness variants.

With an 11.1 metre turning circle, the Wilderness variant weighs in at a comparatively lightweight 1781kg and can tow a 2100kg braked load - down 300kg on the previous model.

While the focus of the Wilderness is off-road ability, you have to wonder why they fitted it with Bridgestone Alenza road tyres?

The large, comfortable seats are trimmed in hard-wearing, water-repellent synthetic leather with contrast stitching as well as the Wilderness logo embossed on the headrests.

In case you're wondering, there's no hybrid and none in the offing, with the Trailseeker for those who want a fully electric version.

Although the all-wheel drive system is described as symmetrical, like most systems these days it is actually a part-time system with torque transmitted to the rear wheels as required.

In manual mode the CVT features eight steps or simulated gears, accessed via the shifter of steering wheel-mounted paddles, with the addition of X-Mode for off-road driving.

X-Mode is designed for use below 40km/h with one setting optimised for Snow/Dirt and the other for Deep Snow/Mud.

Steering is light and easy to use while the ride from the electronic dampers is very good, regardless of the surface.

But there's only one way to drive the Wilderness and that is with a heavy right foot.

Tread lightly and throttle response is underwhelming.

Hit it hard, count to three and it springs to life with a threatening snarl.

We say count to three because there's quite a lag between asking the question and receiving the answer.

It's confounding.

One gets used to the laggy throttle, but the constant warnings and flashing red banners to keep your eyes on the road quickly wear thin.

Sudden auto braking in the middle of the motorway was not just annoying, but downright frightening.

It occurred three times within the space of as many minutes, probably triggered by passing exit ramp speed signs.

Fuel consumption for the 2.5 is a claimed 8.1L/100km while the turbo comes in at 9.7L/100km.

It has a 63-litre fuel tank and takes standard 91 unleaded.

We clocked up almost 800km behind the wheel at a rate of just 9.2L/100km.

Consumption around town was frankly terrible, climbing well into the 12s (with an official rating of 14.0L/100km).

That's totally out of step with current expectations.

SUMMING UP

The Outback Wilderness is a bit of a mixed bag.

Designed to go off-road, it's fitted with road tyres.

If you lose your way, there's no navigation to get you home.

The turbo engine provides plenty of mumbo, but sucks way too much fuel.

Like design by committee, being pulled this way and that and certainly like Subaru has thrown everything it can possibly think of into this model - desperate to make sure it's not a failure.

RATINGS:

Looks: 7.5

Performance: 8

Safety: 6

Thirst: 5

Practicality: 7

Comfort: 7.5

Tech: 8

Value: 7.5

Overall: 7.1

AT A GLANCE

MODEL LINE-UP

Outback AWD, $48,990

Outback AWD Premium, $53,490

Outback AWD Touring, $56,990

Outback AWD Wilderness, $59,690

Outback AWD Wilderness Apex, $62,690

Note: These prices do not include government or dealer delivery charges.

Contact your local Subaru dealer for drive-away prices.

SPECIFICATIONS

Subaru Outback Wilderness 2.4-litre turbo-petrol five-door wagon

STANDARD WARRANTY

Five years / unlimited kilometres