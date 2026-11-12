Trailseeker is the Subaru version of the all-wheel drive Toyota bZ4X Touring - the 140mm longer version of the bZ4X.

Sibling, the Solterra, is the Subaru equivalent of the standard or shorter bZ4X - this one comes in front- or all-wheel drive.

In Europe and the UK, Trailseeker is badged as the E-Outback, suggesting it will eventually replace Outback as Subaru moves towards full electrification.

It's got the same look and feel as the Outback (well, maybe not feel), but for the time being at least, Subaru says the two will co-exist.

Remember, we haven't even seen a hybrid version of Outback yet.

There's another 'Toyotaru' to come too, the Unchartered, based on the Toyota C-HR+ (not here yet either).

For a relatively small Japanese car maker like Subaru, badge engineering is a good way of jumping the queue, without spending vast amounts on R&D.

STYLING

There are two versions, AWD from $67,990 and Touring from $73,990 (Outback starts from $56,000 driveaway).

From all appearances, it's cast in the same mould as Outback, riding high, more wagon than SUV, with joined tail lights incorporating the Subaru name, channelling the pioneering Liberty.

The dash is busy, with a large central screen, small odd shaped steering wheel, and lots of knobs and switches competing for attention.

The mitred driver display is set well back from the wheel in a bid to negate the need for a head-up windscreen display, in the way that Peugeot does.

The large centre touchscreen is busy too, with large physical knobs for temperature, as well as three rows of electronic tabs along the bottom.

Big is easy rather than fiddly, but it's slow to respond, sometimes taking three or more solid taps to elicit the desired response.

The entry, AWD model is certainly no stripper version, but a well-equipped offering with artificial leather and dual zone climate control with rear vents, a heated steering wheel, heated and cooled power-adjust front seats, heated reclining rear seats, and electric lumbar adjustment for the driver.

There's also adaptive cruise control, speed sign recognition, LED lights front and back, auto lights and wipers (but no auto high beam), power fold mirrors, tinted rear glass, hands-free tailgate, and multi-colour interior lighting.

A digital mirror replaces the conventional rear-view mirror, providing a wider, unobstructed view rearward regardless of passenger or cargo load - we loathe them.

The switch that normally toggles between day and night changes between the digital and standard formats, and while the digital mirror may offer some benefits it is difficult to focus on quickly, especially with multi-focal glasses.

AWD gets 18-inch wheels with 'aero' wheel covers while Touring steps up t0 20-inch full alloy wheels.

The Touring model adds leather-accented seating, a panoramic glass roof, 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio, with a separate subwoofer and amplifier, and Advanced Park Assist with four Panoramic View Monitor cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

The price for both grades includes a 5-year unlimited kilometre warranty, complimentary 5-year service plan (60 months/75,000km), 5-year roadside assistance, and a 2kW (8A) AC charging cable with 10A wall plug for charging.

The high voltage battery is covered by an eight-year/160,000km warranty.

Subaru’s Map Update Program provides map updates for the first three years.

INFOTAINMENT

The infotainment system relies on just two screens, a 14.0-inch centre landscape touchscreen and 7.0-inch mitred driver display. At one stage Subaru offered three of the bloody things.

There's Bluetooth, voice control, AM/FM and DAB+ digital radio, satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and six-speaker audio.

Dual wireless Qi chargers in the front centre console keep two devices powered simultaneously.

There's also two USB-C ports front and back and a 12 volt/120-watt power outlet (Touring supports V2L).

SAFETY

Trailseeker scores five stars for crash safety, with eight airbags, including a driver knee airbag and front centre airbag, along with a 360-degree monitor, and auto emergency braking (Car-to-Car, Vulnerable Road User, Junction & Crossing, Backover and Head-On).

There are three rear top-tether and two ISOFix child-seat anchors.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

With two electric motors, a single-speed reduction gear style transmission and all-wheel drive, Trailseeker offers 280kW of power and 536Nm of torque.

That’s enough to propel the five-seat SUV from 0–100 km/h in about 4.5 seconds, making it faster than a WRX – as well as the fastest production Sooby ever sold in Australia.

DRIVING

At 4845mm Trailseeker is 25mm or an inch shorter than Outback.

With two electric motors, one for the front axle and another for the rear, plus a 75-kWh lithium-ion battery, projected range is a claimed 533km (WLTP).

Along with dual-motor Symmetrical all-wheel drive, it adds Driving Trajectory Prediction Control that anticipates the driver’s intended path and pre-positions torque before deviation can develop.

There's also X-Mode and Grip Control for low-traction terrain, plus 211 mm of ground clearance.

At more than two tonnes, there's no getting away from the fact that Trailseeker is heavy -- but it's still surprisingly quick off the mark.

The Symmetrical all-wheel drive system works a little differently in an electric scenario.

With an electric motor for each axle, it is a full-time system, rather than cutting in and out, with torque directed front or rear, or between opposing wheels -- as required.

The two motors operate independently, with no centre differential, nor for that matter any physical connection between them.

They are strictly software controlled, but being electric, any adjustments occur almost instantaneously.

Selecting Eco or Power mode changes only the level of power delivered.

However, selecting X-mode alters throttle response, traction control and all-wheel drive behaviour, but it's available only up to a speed of 20km/h, which limits its use to off-road.

Oddly, while Trailseeker gets two modes -- the Toyota gets three of them. Go figure?

Point the car at a few bends, wind it up and you will soon find that handling is a compromise between momentum and weight.

The electric power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering lacks feedback and can be a bit twitchy if you don’t keep an eye on it.

Brake too hard and too late and you're likely to encounter some lift-off oversteer.

Hitting a right-hand harpin with too much speed, the car got all out of shape, but the electronics sorted it out and we exited okay.

Entry AWD with 18-inch wheels is good for 533km, while Touring with 20-inch spinners has a reduced range of 488km (both figures WLTP).

Rated at 15.4 kWh/100km, we were getting 15.9 kWh after about 320km of mixed driving, including a couple of searching stints.

At that rate you could expect to get about 470km out of a full charge.

That's in line with the 480km the trip computer showed when we picked up the car.

Trailseeker can be charged at up to 150kW, using a commercial DC fast charger, with a 10 to 80 per cent top-up taking about 30 minutes.

At up to 22W, three phase AC will take about four hours from 0-100 per cent.

It is supplied with a granny charger as well as a tyre repair kit in the event of a puncture, limiting any off-road adventures.

In fact, a flatbed truck is normally required to transport an EV, so recovering one from the bush could pose problems.

SUMMING UP

The cockpit of the Trailseeker is too Toyota and far too busy for the older demographic attracted to the brand.

It's a car that grows on you, more wagon than SUV, and likely to replace the Outback in the long run, but one that is ultimately too expensive compared to its Chinese counterparts.

As the legacy manufactures are becoming aware, with some much choice in the market place, it's price at the end of the day that will determine which way buyers will swing.

RATINGS

Looks: 7.5

Performance: 8

Safety: 8

Thirst: 7

Practicality: 7.5

Comfort: 7

Tech: 7.5

Value: 7

Overall: 7.4

AT A GLANCE

MODEL LINE-UP

Trailseeker AWD, $67,990

Trailseeker AWD Touring, $73,990

Note: These prices do not include government or dealer delivery charges. Contact your local Subaru dealer for drive-away prices.

SPECIFICATIONS

Subaru Trailseeker AWD EV, single-speed auto, five-seat, AWD

POWERTRAIN

2 x permanent magnet synchronous electric motors (167 kW/268 Nm)

Maximum power: 280 kW

Maximum torque: 536 Nm

Battery: 74.7 kWh

Energy consumption: 15.4 kWh/100km (AWD) 16.8 kWh/100km (Touring)

Range (WLTP): 533 km (AWD), 488 km (AWD Touring)

Charging: AC@7kW 0-100% 12 hrs, DC@150kW 10-80% 30 mins

DRIVELINE:

Single-speed automatic, all-wheel drive

DIMENSIONS, WEIGHT, AND CAPACITIES

Length: 4845 mm

Width: 1860 mm

Height: 1675 mm

Wheelbase: 2850 mm

Kerb weight: 2040 mm

Turning circle: 11.2 mm

BRAKES

Front: Ventilated disc

Rear: Ventilated disc

STANDARD WARRANTY

5 years / unlimited kilometres