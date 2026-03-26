Anita Walker has been installed as the new chairperson of emergency food relief service Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring, following the group's annual general meeting on Thursday.

Previously acting chair, Ms Walker officially took the reins from Rob Hankins, who will remain on the committee as deputy chair, at the AGM for the 2024-'25 financial year.

The AGM was held in the wake of changes that arose in the latter half of last year, including Anglicare Victoria's announcement of its 1 January departure from Wangaratta.

Anglicare Victoria had for many years provided a venue - most recently in Ovens Street - and had auspiced the service, in partnership with local faith groups.

The service returned to operation on Wednesday, 11 March, after LF-CC secured a new auspice body, Wesleyan Community Care, and a new, interim location at the Greta Road Salvation Army Corps base.

In its new location, and running on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 12 noon, the service has the continued support of nine local churches - Cathedral Anglican parish, Wangaratta West and the Warbys Anglican parish, Uniting Church, Wesleyan Methodist Church, Enjoy Church, Presbyterian Church, Lutheran Church, Wangaratta Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Wangaratta Salvation Army Corps.

Ms Walker said she felt privileged to be involved in any way with the future for LF-CC.

"I am in no doubt God is doing a new work, there is an air of expectation," she said.

"While we thank Anglicare for its past support, our future is just beginning, and I hope that as a committee and supporters, we can open our eyes wide to see what is in store for Wangaratta.

"We have come through a real testing time, with funding cancelled, auspice cancelled and building cancelled.

"We should never forget this difficult season in LF-CC history; remember how tough it was, but remember God came through with a new way, He brought new things and new people.

"I look forward to the next AGM, where we can celebrate the new things He has done."

Outgoing chairperson Rob Hankins said in his report that, besides being an emergency relief service, LF-CC was a purely not-for-profit volunteer service, providing volunteers for roles in interviewing, pantry services, stores management and some administration.

"LF-CC is supported very generously, principally by government funding through The Salvation Army, local businesses, member churches and the broader community," he said.

"Without this funding, we simply could not function. Additionally, the community and businesses provide large quantities of non-perishable food and fresh food for distribution.

"Significantly, the value of church, community and auspice (food, financial and goodwill) donations of $463,300 when compared to the federal government funding of $32,100 equates to a ratio of $14.1 donated for every one dollar of funding received.

"That would be unique for any comparison of government funding, notwithstanding the 3120 hours of volunteers' dedication, care and compassion valued at $109,200.

"LF-CC will continue to rely on the generous support of the Wangaratta community, our community and partners including government, as we continue to navigate our way forward in ever-tightening economic circumstances."

The service's $31,000 budget for stores purchases in 2024-'25 was exceeded by $4200 due to increasing costs for essential food stocks, and higher demand from clients.

Along with church and community donations, local Aldi and Woolworths supermarkets continue to provide expired shelf-life food items and damaged food packages, along with fresh fruit and vegetables when available - helping to ensure that essential food is always adequately stocked.

A number of awards were also presented at the AGM, with certificates of recognition for Doug Sharp (service as committee member, chairperson and assistant secretary), Paul McInerney (service as committee member and assistant treasurer), David Price (service as stores coordinator and committee member) and the Uniting Church Op Shop (ongoing financial donations); and certificates of appreciation for member churches (continued support in providing volunteers, funding and food), Vena Curtis (exceptional administration and volunteer support) and David Still (diligent emergency relief program management and volunteer support).