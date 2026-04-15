Wangaratta’s netball community will benefit from new, modern changerooms and amenities facilities at the Wangaratta Sports & Aquatic Centre (WSAC), with confirmation of a $3 million grant in partnership with the Victorian Government through the Community Support Fund.

The funding will enable the Rural City of Wangaratta to deliver the new netball changerooms and amenities within the existing WSAC stadium structure, providing contemporary, fit for purpose facilities to support local netball competitions, training, and events.

New facilities will include changerooms, public amenities, a netball registration area, netball office, kiosk, and storage spaces.

The project also includes demolishing the existing netball pavilion.

Dock 4 Architects have been engaged to complete the detailed design and are currently incorporating feedback from key stakeholders.

Construction is scheduled to commence in August 2026.

The existing netball pavilion is ageing and no longer meets expected standards for accessibility, functionality, or player amenity.

The new facilities will significantly improve the experience for players, officials, volunteers, and visitors, while supporting the continued growth of netball in the region.

Council and the Wangaratta Netball Association will continue to advocate for additional funding opportunities to support future upgrades to the HP Barr netball courts.

“Netball is one of our most popular sports, and these new facilities will provide a welcoming, accessible, and high quality environment for everyone involved," Mayor Irene Grant said.

The Wangaratta Netball Association will host a community information session in May, giving members the opportunity to learn more about the WSAC Amenities Upgrade and upcoming timelines.

“These new changerooms will make a real difference for our players and volunteers, and we look forward to continuing to work with council as the project progresses,” Wangaratta Netball Association president, Rebecca Weir said.

Project updates can be found at: www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/WSAC-Netball-Amenities.

Updates will also be shared by WSAC and the Wangaratta Netball Association.