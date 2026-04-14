The skies above Wangaratta lit up over the weekend as the Art of Flight Festival delivered its much-anticipated finale, drawing thousands of locals and visitors for a celebration of ballooning, aviation and night-time spectacle.

The festival, which ran across North East Victoria and concluded with major public events in Wangaratta and Benalla, featured competitive hot air balloon flying throughout the week before culminating in a balloon glow and drone show at the Wangaratta Turf Club on Saturday night and aviation displays on Sunday.

Festival chairman Paul Gibbs said early crowd estimates suggested strong attendance despite challenging conditions.

“We had just over 3000 attendees, so that was good,” he said.

“It’s the first year we have run it under this banner, and overall we were pleased with the response we’ve had.”

Weather conditions proved tricky towards the end of the week, with strong winds impacting competition flights and viewing opportunities, but Mr Gibbs said organisers adapted where possible.

“But the addition of the drone show was a great thing," he said.

Saturday night’s balloon glow and drone show at the Wangaratta Turf Club proved a highlight for many attendees, with families turning out in force to enjoy illuminated balloons, live entertainment and crowd favourites such as Finley the Turtle and the RAAF hot air balloon.

The event formed the centrepiece of the Wangaratta leg of the festival.

Mr Gibbs said Saturday night stood out as a highlight.

“It is a very family-friendly event," he said.

"Finley the Turtle, alongside the RAAF balloon, was a popular drawcard for children."

On the competitive side, pilots battled it out across multiple flights, with several international competitors taking part during the week.

Mr Gibbs said the standard at the top end of the field was particularly strong.

“We had three international competitors and Dominic Bareford from the UK was the winner," he said.

Mr Gibbs said it was a bonus to have Mr Bareford competing locally.

Australian national champion Edward Saunders also impressed, coming in second.

“We had westerly conditions most of the week that saw us launching at Dookie Agg College,” Mr Gibbs said.

Despite the late-week weather challenges, Mr Gibbs said organisers, pilots and partners including the Wangaratta Turf Club were pleased with how the festival ran.

“As usual the turf club did a really wonderful job,” he said.

“We walked away pleased with it all and the pilots had a great week.

“Despite the slightly adverse weather that we had, it was a success, absolutely."

Organisers are already looking ahead to next year, with dates pencilled in for early April.

“We’re looking forward to next year, the dates are 5 to the 11 of April,” Mr Gibbs said.