The skies above North East Victoria will come alive this weekend as the Art of Flight Festival enters its final days, bringing hot air balloons, aviation displays and a major night-time spectacle to Wangaratta and Benalla.

While the festival began earlier in the week with competitive balloon flying across the region, Friday 10 to Sunday 12 April mark the key public events, offering locals and visitors the chance to experience one of Australia’s most colourful aviation celebrations.

The festival’s centrepiece is the Art of Flight International Balloon Championship, with 29 hot air balloons competing over five days from a base at historic Benalla Airport.

Balloons have been drifting across the morning and evening skies throughout the week as pilots tackle precision navigation challenges, with Australian competitors also contesting the National Ballooning Titles.

Saturday night will see the festival touch down in Wangaratta with the Balloon Glow and Drone Show at the Wangaratta Turf Club from 4pm to 9pm on Saturday, 11 April.

Festival chairman Paul Gibbs said the scale and variety of the weekend events set Art of Flight apart.

“What makes this a standout and unique event, unlike other offerings in the North East, is having 29 hot air balloons competing for five days, a Saturday afternoon and evening drone show and Balloon Glow, Finley the Turtle, the RAAF Balloon Team at the Wangaratta Turf Club, and on Sunday morning an aircraft Fly In and balloon Key Grab at Benalla Airport,” he said.

The Saturday night event will feature around 25 hot air balloons glowing in synchronised light to music, followed by an animated illuminated drone show.

Families can also meet crowd favourite Finley the Turtle, a special-shaped balloon visiting from the United Kingdom, and view the Royal Australian Air Force Balloon Team on display.

Food and drinks will be available, with families encouraged to bring picnic rugs and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere.

“We’d encourage families with picnics, kids and their friends, and couples wanting a different night out to come along,” Mr Gibbs said.

The festival concludes on Sunday, 12 April with a free Balloon and Aircraft Fly In at Benalla Airport from 7am to 11am.

The morning will feature a range of aviation displays and the popular Balloon Key Grab, where pilots attempt to fly in from several kilometres away and snatch a key from a four metre pole.

Visitors can also explore displays from the Benalla Aviation Museum, including historic aircraft such as the Winjeel and Moth Minor, alongside gliding demonstrations from the Gliding Club of Victoria.

Mr Gibbs said one element in particular should not be missed.

“The drone show swarm animation is definitely worth seeing in person," he said.

Tickets for Saturday night’s Balloon Glow and Drone Show, along with full festival details, are available at art-of-flight.com.

*

What's On In Brief

*

Guided Exhibition Tour at the Wangaratta Art Gallery today

Discover the stories behind the art with a free guided tour of current exhibitions at Wangaratta Art Gallery at 2pm today.

Led by one of the gallery’s friendly volunteer guides, the tour offers insights into the artworks on display as well as the gallery’s distinctive building.

Tours run on the second Friday of each month at 2pm.

Entry is free and no booking is required.

More information, visit gallery@wangaratta.vic.gov.au.

*

Meet author Jim McKean at the Wangaratta Library

Local Wangaratta resident Jim McKean will be at Wangaratta Library to launch his memoir Jim’s Story in this special author talk on Saturday, 11 April at 10am

Jim’s life and career span work across agriculture, aviation, cereal research, geology and science teaching, taking him from the Wimmera to Papua New Guinea and the Pilbara before settling in Wangaratta in 1977.

Now retired, McKean has turned his focus to volunteering and creative pursuits, and his memoir reflects a rich and varied life.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from the author, ask questions and purchase signed copies of the book (cash only).

Bookings are free but essential.

For details and bookings, visit the Rural City of Wangaratta website.

*

Wangaratta Farmers Market on Saturday

The next Wangaratta Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, 11 April in the grounds of the Holy Trinity Cathedral from 8am to 12pm.

There will be a diverse range of stallholders showcasing locally grown and made produce including fresh fruit and vegetables, homemade goods, crafts and more.

*

Hit the track at Winton Motor Raceway

Motorsport fans and newcomers alike are invited to get behind the wheel at Winton Fun Day on Sunday, 12 April, a relaxed and accessible driving experience at the iconic Winton Motor Raceway.

Designed for beginners and casual enthusiasts, the event offers the chance to take your own vehicle onto the circuit in a safe, controlled environment that focuses on enjoyment rather than competition.

With regular sessions throughout the day, participants can experience the thrill of the track at a comfortable pace, while spectators are welcome to soak up the atmosphere.

The event is family friendly and supported by on site facilities, making it a great day out for motoring fans of all ages.

For entry details and further information, visit https://www.wintonraceway.com.au/.

*

Wangaratta community market on Sunday

The Wangaratta community market runs every Sunday at Moore Than Swimming, located at 11-13 Mason Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 1pm.

There are a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

Stalls are available for just $20 each (no bookings required) and car boot sales are welcome for $15, with more information via the market's Facebook page or call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

*

Affording Truth exhibition at Wangaratta Art Gallery

Exhibition 'Affording Truth' explores how people perceive and navigate truth in an era of global uncertainty, using the framework of affordances - the qualities of objects or environments that suggest or enable particular actions and interactions.

The exhibition presents new and existing work by over 15 artists from across the country who interrogate this increasingly muddy space.

The exhibition will be on display in Art Gallery 1 of the Wangaratta Art Gallery until 21 June.

*

Paper, Paint and Print exhibition at Art Gallery on Ovens

A new exhibition at the Art Gallery on Ovens brings together the work of Georgina Wills, Melissa Johns and Linda D’Agostino in Paper, Paint and Print.

Running from 2 to 20 April, the exhibition showcases collage, painting, printmaking and photography alongside works created with recycled materials.

While each artist’s practice is distinct, the exhibition is united by a shared interest in material, process and experimentation.

Through texture, layering and expressive mark making, the artists explore contemporary approaches to image-making and surface.

The exhibition will be open Monday, Thursday, Friday 10am–4pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am–2pm.

*

Growth exhibition showcases local artists at Bainz Art Gallery

A celebration of creative renewal, landscape and experimentation is on display this April with the 'Growth' exhibition at the Bainz Art Gallery in the Wangaratta Library.

The exhibition features works by local artists Dawn Meader, Barb Forster and Marg Bennett, presenting a diverse range of styles from realism through to abstract and semi-abstract painting.

Entry is free and community members are encouraged to view the exhibition during library opening hours.