The community is invited to celebrate the opening of a new exhibition at the Wangaratta Art Gallery on Saturday, 28 March.

Affording Truth explores how we perceive and navigate truth in an era of global uncertainty, using the framework of affordances - the qualities of objects or environments that suggest or enable particular actions and interactions.

The exhibition presents new and existing work by 14 artists including Alison Alder, Robert Andrew, Lorraine Connelly-Northey, Lauren Dunn, Honor Freeman, Tyza Hart, Daniel McKewen, Juanita McLauchlan, Raquel Ormella, Baden Pailthorpe, Ryan Presley, Alex Seton, Scotty So and Esther Stewart, who use affordances to shape experience, influence behaviour, and challenge assumptions, revealing alternative truths and disrupting dominant narratives.

Wangaratta Art Gallery received support from national art investment body Creative Australia for the upcoming exhibition, which is a collaborative project also involving the Wagga Wagga Art Gallery in New South Wales, and City of Moreton Bay Galleries in Queensland.

At 4pm on Saturday, 28 March, attendees can hear from artists Lauren Dunn, Tyza Hart, Raquel Ormella and Scotty So in conversation with the exhibition's curators, Hannah Williamson and Lee-Anne Hall.

This will be followed by the official opening at 5pm, and then a performance by artist Scotty So.

In this special performance, artist Scotty So will perform as his alter-ego Scarlett So Hung Son, who is featured in his work, The Endless Summer of 1969, 2024 included in Affording Truth.

Refreshments will be served and RSVP is appreciated for catering purposes by visiting wangarattaartgallery.com.au.

Affording Truth will travel to Wagga Wagga in August, and then Queensland in November, following its Wangaratta debut.

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