What's on in brief

Wangaratta Players present WROL (Without Rule of Law)

Following its sold-out opening night, the Wangaratta Players production WROL (Without Rule of Law) continues at the Stage Door theatre in Evans Street on Friday, 20 and Saturday, 21 March at 7pm, and Sunday, 22 March at 2pm.

Featuring an all-youth cast, it tells the story of a world where the rule of law may collapse at any time, and a group of fiercely prepared youth, convinced that the world won’t be able to protect them, must train for survival and leadership, while navigating individual identities, friendships, fears and what it means to grow up in uncertain times.

Written by Michaela Jeffery and directed by Bec Carta and Abbie Hough, tickets are available at humanitix.com/wrol-without-rule-of-law.

The play continues the following weekend.

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Sustainable King Valley Autumn Harvest

Celebrate local produce, waste reduction, gardening and community spirit when Sustainable King Valley holds its 2026 Autumn Harvest Festival at the Upper King Valley Community Hub (former childcare centre) in Whitfield on Saturday, 21 March from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Enter your biggest zucchini in the Monster Zucchini competition, bring along any excess produce including fruit, vegetables and seeds to share with others and get tips on the best ways to preserve your harvest.

Supported by the Rural City of Wangaratta, there will also be plant propagating and friction fire demonstrations, bee keeping information, craft and children's activities, a raffle, morning tea and community stalls sharing helping information for all.

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Moyhu Lions Country Market on Saturday

The next Moyhu Lions County Market at the Moyhu Lions Park will be held on Saturday, 21 March from 8am to 12pm, and will support the Lions Biggest Barbecue fundraising event.

Browse more than 25 stalls showcasing local produce, plants, art, craft, giftware and community interests, with a hot breakfast and freshly brewed coffee also available.

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Shaped By Water at Art Gallery on Ovens

An exhibition called Shaped by Water by artist Sally Darlison is open at the Art Gallery on Ovens in the laneway off Murphy Street.

Shaped by Water explores the profound and contradictory ways water defines our world, the way it provides and nourishes, brings life, sustains habitats, and shapes the land.

The artworks in this exhibition focus on landscapes transformed by water’s continual movement.

The exhibition is open from Friday to Monday from 10am to 4pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm until 23 March.

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Kait James: Red Flags at Wangaratta Art Gallery

An exhibition by Wadawurrung artist Kait James, her most ambitious solo exhibition to date, is being held at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 1.

Since 2018, James has been carving out a unique visual language based in the reappropriation of racialised products, colloquially identified as ‘Aboriginalia’, embroidering into and on top of these mass-produced, commercial objects ranging from souvenir tea towels and pennant flags to children’s dolls and ceramic figurines, in a practice of subversion.

Combining autobiography, incisive analysis and wry humour, James’ practice reveals a deep reverence for her culture alongside a glimpse into a shared ‘Australian’ First Nations experience, and it can be seen until 22 March.

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Colour of Puddles at Wangaratta Art Gallery

An exhibition called Colour of Puddles, featuring new and existing work by artists Boni Cairncross, James Lieutenant, and Kate Vassallo, is being held at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 2.

While their individual practices and media differ, spanning painting, drawing and textiles, the artists share a commitment to conceptually rigorous abstraction and materially sensitive, process-based work, with colour remaining central to each artist’s approach.

Colour of Puddles invites viewers to reflect on how colour is seen, felt and discussed, akin to the shifting hues of a puddle, and it is being held at the gallery until 12 April.

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Wangaratta community market on Sunday

The Wangaratta community market runs every Sunday (except Easter Sunday) at Moore Than Swimming, located at 11-13 Mason Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 1pm.

There are a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

Stalls are available for just $20 each (no bookings required) and car boot sales are welcome for $15, with more information via the market's Facebook page or call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

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Wangaratta Historical Society open weekends

Take a trip down memory lane each weekend by visiting the Wangaratta Historical Society and Museum in the old fire station in Ford Street.

The museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm and entry is free, with exhibitions updated regularly.

For more information email wangarattahistorialsociety@gmail.com or drop in and have a chat.

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