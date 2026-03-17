King Valley Arts has announced a new funding opportunity for local community groups, made possible through the generous support of Airbnb.

Three grants of up to $3000 each are now available to support initiatives that strengthen community connection and celebrate the King Valley region.

The grants aim to assist projects that bring people together through local events and activities, encourage inclusivity and connection, promote local tourism, and provide resources or equipment that deliver lasting community benefit.

Local not-for-profit groups, clubs and associations are invited to apply for funding to support community events, equipment purchases, and initiatives that enhance opportunities for both residents and visitors.

A spokesperson for King Valley Arts said the program reflects a commitment to reinvesting in the local community and supporting projects that contribute positively to the region’s social and cultural life.

Applications are now open and will close on 1 May, 2026.

For further information or to request an application form, community groups are encouraged to contact King Valley Arts at kingvalleyarts.com.au/community-grants/.

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All welcome to Sustainable King Valley's seasonal celebration

Celebrate local produce, waste reduction, gardening and community spirit when Sustainable King Valley holds its 2026 Autumn Harvest Festival at the Upper King Valley Community Hub (former childcare centre) in Whitfield on Saturday, 21 March from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Enter your biggest zucchini in the Monster Zucchini competition, bring along any excess produce including fruit, vegetables and seeds to share with others and get tips on the best ways to preserve your harvest.

Supported by the Rural City of Wangaratta, there will also be plant propagating and friction fire demonstrations, bee keeping information, craft and children's activities and community stalls sharing helping information for all.

Enter the raffle, with great prizes up for grabs and morning tea will be available, along with the Sustainable King Valley food hub being open as usual.

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King Valley in brief

Wednesday craft at Cheshunt Hall

Enjoy craft at Cheshunt Hall in Cheshunt on the first and third Wednesday of every month from 11.30am.

Bring your latest project, learn or teach or simply come along to socialise, with all welcome.

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Scott’s BMX Trick Bike Show in Whitfield on Friday

Scott Hone, a world-renowned BMX trick rider, takes the audience on an inspiring journey from his first childhood bike to the heights of circus fame, as part of Scott’s BMX Trick Bike Show coming to the Whitfield Recreation Reserve on Friday, 20 March from 6pm to 8pm.

Presented by King Valley Arts Presents, Scott’s performance isn’t just a show about tricks, it’s a powerful story of perseverance, creativity and following your dreams whilst embracing life’s adventures.

Scott’s BMX Trick Bike Show is a family show, and tickets include a barbecue dinner provided by the Whitfield and District Primary School, available at events.humanitix.com/scott-s-bmx-trick-bike-show.

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Moyhu Lions Country Market on Saturday

The next Moyhu Lions County Market will be held on Saturday, 21 March from 8am to 12pm, and will support the Lions Biggest Barbecue fundraising event.

Browse more than 20 stalls showcasing local produce, plants, art, craft, giftware and community interests, with a hot breakfast and freshly brewed coffee also available.

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King Valley News comes to an end

This will be the last King Valley News section in the Wangaratta Chronicle after more than 15 years.

Thank you to all the community members and groups who have contributed to this dedicated space for King Valley-related news, stories and items of interest.

Future contributions can be sent to edit.chronicle@nemedia.com.au for potential inclusion in the general news section of this publication.

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