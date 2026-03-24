Local singer songwriter Claire O'Connell is gearing up to record her fourth original album this winter before its release in November.

Claire said the album is inspired by life and love.

"The inspiration always comes from my personal experiences and I just love making music about it- it’s deeply cathartic and I’m grateful for every lesson that comes along," she said.

"I plan to release my music on all major platforms in November- alongside another album launch, in the beautiful King Valley- my hometown."

The album has an acoustic vibe with some big ballads, as usual.

"I’m currently still in the writing and production stage," Claire said.

"I have studio time booked for April and again in June/July- I love recording in the winter time, especially on the dark stormy days- it’s such a positive and healing experience."

Planning to record again with Echidna Studios, in the gorgeous Yarra Valley, Claire is ready to get back to nature and get back in the recording studio.

"It’s such a peaceful studio, set amongst gum trees, vineyards and nature," she said.

"I always feel so relaxed and in the singing zone, when I’m there.

"I can’t wait to feel the freedom of the recording process and making sure everything is perfect before it’s release in November."

Claire will also be recording two cover albums this year, featuring 20 songs in total, many of which are frequent flyers at her gigs.

"There’s some country, jazz, pop and laid back acoustic songs as well- a mix of all my favourite genres," Claire said.

For more information visit Claire & Co Music on Facebook, her other albums are available on all the major streaming platforms, including Spotify.