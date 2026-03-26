A striking new exhibition showcasing the beauty of Victoria’s Mallee from above opened this week at the Art Gallery on Ovens, with a gala night and artist talk planned for Friday, 27 March.

'Mallee by Altitude', by local photographer Kurt Hickling, features a series of aerial images captured over Lake Tyrrell, a 30,000 year old dry salt lake, covering over 20,800 hectares in the state’s north west.

The exhibition runs until 30 March, with the opening celebration held from 5.50pm to 7.30pm and open to the public.

Kurt said the exhibition was inspired by the natural textures, colours and ancient character of the lake, photographed from both drones and a fixed wing aircraft.

“Lake Tyrrell is tucked away up in the Mallee and it’s basically an ancient sea lake,” he said.

“I was inspired by the natural earthy tones and colours, and also capturing a little bit of Indigenous magic with these images.

“It was my vision and dream to create what I’ve produced, and it’s been a really big success.”

The images were taken during golden hour, in the early morning and late evening, to maximise colour and contrast.

“It’s a bit like Uluru, it just pushes all the colours through,” Kurt said.

“Everything you see is naturally formed.

“People look at these images and say, ‘How did you do that?’ but the results speak for themselves.

"Every image you see is taken straight out of the camera.

There is no Photoshop, no manipulation, and no deviating from the original vision.

"The goal is to capture the world exactly as it is."

Creating the images involved extensive preparation and time in the air at altitudes ranging from 100 meters via drone to 2500 feet from the cockpit of a small aircraft.

“With the plane, if I saw something I liked we’d circle the area and I’d get a GPS coordinate,” Kurt said.

“Then back on the ground I’d send the drone up to get the shot.

"It’s a lot of work, a lot of air time, and a lot of execution to get what you have in your head.”

Six of the works on display have received national recognition in the 2025 Nikon Australia Aerial Photography Awards, earning five silver awards and one silver with distinction from more than 7500 entries.

Kurt said the exhibition was the first of its kind in Wangaratta.

“An aerial photography exhibition like this has never been displayed here before,” he said.

“It’s a privilege to share it with Wangaratta and the North East.

“Everyone is in for a treat.”

Those attending the gala night will also have the chance to win a limited release framed print, valued at $500, available only through a raffle on the night.

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What's On In Brief

Carp fishing and platypus conservation in Apex Park

River Guardians Day, a free, family-friendly event celebrating local waterway conservation and native wildlife with a focus on platypus protection and hands-on environmental learning, is coming to Apex Park on Friday, 27 March from 4pm to 7pm.

A highlight of the day is the carp fishing competition, giving participants the chance to win great prizes presented by local fishing guru, Robbie Alexander.

The Arthur Rylah Institute will also attend to share insights from the statewide PlatyPatch project, which restores habitat and improves waterway health for platypus and other native species, focusing on the lower Ovens River and Three Mile Creek in Wangaratta.

Part of the Rural City of Wangaratta March into Sustainability activity series, bookings are essential by visiting www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Whats-On/River-Guardians-Day.

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Fire & Rain – The James Taylor Songbook brought to life

Award winning performer Darren Coggan is set to star in an intimate and heartfelt celebration of one of modern music’s most beloved artists, Fire & Rain – The James Taylor Songbook, at the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Friday, 27 March at 7.30pm.

In this beautifully crafted production, Darren Coggan takes audiences on an eloquent musical journey through the timeless works of James Taylor, performing classics including 'How Sweet It Is to Be Loved by You', 'Country Road', 'Carolina in My Mind', 'Sweet Baby James', 'You’ve Got a Friend', 'Shower The People', 'Fire & Rain', and many more.

Audiences are invited to relive the voice of a generation in this moving celebration of one of the most inspiring and prolific singer songwriters of our time—remarkably recreated live by Darren Coggan.

Tickets are available now by visiting wpacc.com.au or at the box office.

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March into Sustainability veggies and seeds

A veggie patch planning workshop will be held at the Wangaratta Community Garden on Saturday, 28 March from 10am to 12pm.

The free practical workshop is for anyone wanting to start a veggie patch, covering everything you need to get growing, with bookings required at events.humanitix.com/veggie-patch-planning.

A Marvellous Mud – Seed Bomb workshop for kids aged five to 18 years will be held on the same day in the garden from 2pm to 3.30pm, with bookings at wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Whats-On/Marvellous-Mud.

Supported by the Rural City of Wangaratta, view the full March into Sustainability 2026 program at wangaratta.vic.gov.au/MarchIntoSustainability.

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Local memorial to be unveiled on Saturday

The unveiling of the bronze busts of slain local World War II nurses Dorothy Gwendoline ‘Bud’ Elmes and Caroline Mary ‘Carrie’ Ennis will take place on Saturday, 28 March at 11am in Oxley Memorial Park, 68 King Street, Oxley.

The busts will be placed near the cenotaph where the girls are named alongside soldiers of the shire who also died in World War II.

Independent Federal Member for Indi Helen Haines, will officially unveil the busts with Group Captain Kath Stein, former Director of Defence Force Nursing and current president of the Australian College of Nursing, to give a commemorative speech, along with members of Bud and Carrie’s families.

There will be light refreshments available in the hall following the official duties.

There is now standing room only, however you are welcome to bring your own chair.

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Wangaratta Players present WROL (Without Rule of Law)

For it's final weekend following a sold-out opening night, the Wangaratta Players production WROL (Without Rule of Law) continues at the Stage Door theatre in Evans Street this Friday and Saturday from 7pm, and Sunday from 2pm.

Featuring an all-youth cast, it tells the story of a world where the rule of law may collapse at any time, and a group of fiercely prepared youth, convinced that the world won’t be able to protect them, must train for survival and leadership, while navigating individual identities, friendships, fears and what it means to grow up in uncertain times.

Written by Michaela Jeffery and directed by Bec Carta and Abbie Hough, tickets are available at humanitix.com/wrol-without-rule-of-law.

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Colour of Puddles at Wangaratta Art Gallery

An exhibition called Colour of Puddles, featuring new and existing work by artists Boni Cairncross, James Lieutenant, and Kate Vassallo, is being held at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 2.

While their individual practices and media differ, spanning painting, drawing and textiles, the artists share a commitment to conceptually rigorous abstraction and materially sensitive, process-based work, with colour remaining central to each artist’s approach.

Colour of Puddles invites viewers to reflect on how colour is seen, felt and discussed, akin to the shifting hues of a puddle, and it is being held at the gallery until 12 April.

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Wangaratta community market on Sunday

The Wangaratta community market runs every Sunday (except Easter Sunday) at Moore Than Swimming, located at 11-13 Mason Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 1pm.

There are a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

Stalls are available for just $20 each (no bookings required) and car boot sales are welcome for $15, with more information via the market's Facebook page or call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

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Wangaratta Historical Society open weekends

Take a trip down memory lane each weekend by visiting the Wangaratta Historical Society and Museum in the old fire station in Ford Street.

The museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm and entry is free, with exhibitions updated regularly.

For more information email wangarattahistorialsociety@gmail.com or drop in and have a chat.