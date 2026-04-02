The Boorhaman Hotel is set to throw its support behind the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal this Friday with a packed community fundraising event featuring food, family activities and several crowd favourite attractions.

Running from 2pm until late on Good Friday, 3 April, the event will see the Boorhaman Hotel transform into a hub of fundraising activity, with all proceeds going directly to the Good Friday Appeal.

Hotel owner Katie Batchelor said the event had been designed to offer something for everyone, while raising much needed funds for children and families across Victoria.

“My daughter was is the Royal Children’s Hospital for the first few weeks of her life about five years ago now,” she said.

“This is a way for us to pass on the support we received.”

Last year the hotel raised $58,232.95, and Katie said they are aiming to collect as much as they can.

"We aim to get bigger and bigger each year," she said.

Food service will run from 4pm to 9pm, with a menu including grilled fish, barbecue sausages, burgers and woodfired pizza.

Raffles will also be held throughout the afternoon and evening, with prizes including meat trays, fruit and vegetable hampers and boxes of Easter eggs.

Children have not been forgotten, with kids activities planned from early afternoon, including craft stations, face painting and lucky dips.

One of the early highlights of the day will be the popular yabbie races, running from 3pm to 5pm.

At 3:30pm, excitement is set to lift even further with the helicopter ducky drop.

Participants can purchase ducks for $25 each, or $50 for three, with $100 securing a larger bundle.

The numbered ducks will be dropped from a helicopter, with winning entries taking home prizes and all funds contributing to the RCH Appeal.

The main fundraising auction will commence at 5pm, following the official Good Friday Appeal broadcast.

Attendees will be able to bid on a range of exclusive items and experiences donated by local businesses and supporters.

Katie encouraged everyone to attend, donate where they can and enjoy a relaxed night out in support of one of Victoria’s most significant charitable causes.