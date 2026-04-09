The Boorhaman and surrounding communities have come together to go above and beyond historical Good Friday Appeal records and raised more than $70,000 for Victoria's sick kids.

About 300 people turned out to the annual Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal fundraising day at the Boorhaman Hotel and Buffalo Brewery and raised an estimated $74,500, eclipsing last year's record of $58,000.

The local fundraising efforts have long punched well above their weight compared to other like-towns across Victoria and more than $150,000 was raised across the Wangaratta district for the appeal.

Generous local businesses donated items to Boorhaman's main event auction that raised about $44,000 via enthusiastic bidding.

It was a day of country-style funfair with a helicopter ducky drop, yabbie race and local collections throughout the year that helped raise the amazing total.

The ducky drop was a hit and involved rubber ducks being dropped from a helicopter, with the duck owners closest to and furthest from the pin receiving cash prizes.

This event alone raised $6000 and ongoing raffles every Friday night at the hotel throughout the year also raked in $6000.

Boorhaman Hotel owner Katie Batchelor said the amount raised was the biggest one yet, and it was heartening to know people can still dig deep during difficult economic times.

"All the items for the auction were donated by local businesses and the Boorhaman and Narong fire trucks went out in the morning to collect $2500 from residents in the area," Ms Batchelor said.

"There was also a donation from the Boorhaman Golf Club who cashed cans and raised $750.

"The kids craft section took $600 and the yabbie race was also a hit raising $1000."

Ms Batchelor said the yabbies had different colours and people bid on them and the first person's yabbie to exit a circle wins - that event lasted five long minutes.

She said a money board that allowed people to pick five numbers for $10 was popular and raised about $1000.

Patrons were catered for by food and drink traders set up in the hotel's beer garden.

"I have a really good committee who helps me and we start our meetings about two months before the day and everyone has a job to do to make it happen," Ms Batchelor said.

"Many people in the community have had, or know of someone, who has needed the services from the Royal Children's Hospital at very difficult times, and that's why it means so much to the people who support this event.

"It's so good to be a part of an amazing community who all come together to do this."

RCH Good Friday Appeal chair Penny Fowler lauded Boorhaman's efforts, which helped contribute towards the overall state record total of $25,268,485.

Some $600,000 will be used to support the Hume region, specifically Northeast Health Wangaratta, Goulburn Valley Health, and Albury Wodonga Health.