Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) is one of eight services bringing on more specialist anaesthetists as part of a government traineeship initiative.

The Victorian Regional Anaesthetic Training Network (VRATN) has bolstered support for the health workforce since 2021, this year supporting 18 trainee anaesthetists with a five-year training pathway.

NHW executive director of medical services, Garry Wilkes, said the initiative is continuing to provide essential support to the regional health workforce.

“Northeast Health Wangaratta has been part of the Victorian Regional Anaesthetic Training Network since its inception, and we’ve seen firsthand the impact it is having on building a strong regional specialist workforce,” Mr Wilkes said.

“The program has been highly successful for our service, with two trainees participating at any one time and gaining valuable, hands-on experience in a regional setting.

“Initiatives like this are critical to strengthening our workforce pipeline and ensuring our community can access high-quality, specialist care closer to home."

Over the past years, the VRATN has accredited eight regional health services to host the trainees.

Trainees spend three years in regional hospitals and one year in a metropolitan hospital, with a fifth year as a provisional fellow at their chosen hospital, honing their skills and experience in rural areas.

Ultimately, it encourages future specialists to consider a long-term career in regional Victoria.

Members of the program’s first cohort are now beginning to graduate as consultant anaesthetists.

Dr Jade Radnor, specialist anaesthetist and director of anaesthesia, echoed Mr Wilkes' sentiments on the program, citing specialist medical workforce shortages are one of the biggest challenges facing regional healthcare.

“By investing in high-quality anaesthetic training locally we’re creating a sustainable solution,” Dr Radnor said.

“When doctors train in regional communities they are far more likely to stay, meaning continued access to specialised anaesthetic and surgical care for residents of the North East.

“Regional training offers a unique combination of broad, hands-on experience and exposure to diverse cases, strong team culture and an excellent quality of life that comes with living and working regionally.

“It’s an attractive and viable career pathway, not a second option.

“It’s a long-term investment in health equity.”

Dr Mayank Koppa is one of the consultant anaesthetists completing a traineeship at NHW and said the VARTN addresses gaps in regional healthcare by providing valuable trainee opportunities where needed most.

Upon seeing the program in practice, North East resident Dr Chamath Jagoda hopes to undertake the anaesthetist pathway.

“The VARTN provides the opportunity for me to continue from internship through to becoming a specialist anaesthetist, with strong local mentorship at every stage,” Dr Jagoda said.

“I feel really fortunate to be a part of a local pathway that’s been so supportive, and it’s only strengthened my enthusiasm to keep learning and become a specialist anaesthetist serving regional communities”.