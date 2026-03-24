After years of negotiation, common sense has finally prevailed for the King Valley.

The Australia–European Union free trade agreement delivers what local winemakers, growers and families have long argued for: recognition that prosecco is a grape variety, not a postcode, and that our region has earned the right to continue building a world class industry.

This outcome deserves credit where it is due.

The federal government has landed a balanced deal that opens doors to a market of 450 million people while protecting domestic producers.

Removing tariffs on wine and other agricultural exports will strengthen regional jobs today and provide certainty for the next generation.

Just as importantly, Independent MP Dr Helen Haines has been relentless in prosecuting the case for Indi.

Working alongside King Valley producers, she made it clear that losing the prosecco name would devastate local businesses, undermine tourism and force costly re education of consumers.

Her persistence ensured our voices were heard in Canberra and beyond.

For local families, the benefits are tangible.

Prosecco underpins half of a $200 million national industry, supports cellar doors, restaurants and accommodation, and draws visitors along Prosecco Road.

Protecting the name simply protects livelihoods.

Yes, there are challenges ahead for exporters navigating future international rules.

That is precisely why transitional support must accompany the agreement.

But the core principle stands: keeping prosecco at home is plain common sense.

At a time when regional communities crave certainty, this agreement is a reminder that practical advocacy and smart diplomacy can deliver real wins.