China visit reaps rewards for mother-daughter duo

An Oxley mother and daughter recently put their skills to the test at the National Reining Horse Association Derby Show in Beijing, returning with some great results. Amanda Halliday travelled to China with daughter May Shaw, who is a year six student at Oxley Primary School, to compete in the equestrian sport of reining - a western equivalent of dressage made famous by TV series 'Yellowstone'. "It was absolutely amazing," Amanda said. The pair took part in the International Reining Academy, completing the full academy program and topping off their experience with the show, where they put their training into action. "We did three weeks' training on various horses, before competing in the NRHA Derby Show hosted by Reining China and Matt Charles (an Australian trainer from Sliding Lodge NSW)," Amanda said. Part of an Australian contingent of five that spent four weeks in China, the local pair rode twice a day, as well as focusing on mental preparation and show readiness. "It was the first time the event had been held in China, and we were the first Aussies to be involved, so that's pretty special," Amanda said. The locals were both successful at the show, with May placing first in the rookie youth section and second in youth 13 and under, and Amanda winning the non-pro and finishing third in the open derby. Amanda's score of 70 in the non-pro qualifies her to compete at the World Reining Championships, to be held in July at Switzerland's CS Ranch, which is owned by champion western equestrian rider Gina Schumacher, daughter of Formula One great Michael Schumacher. "If I am to make it all the way to Switzerland, I will have to do some pretty intense fundraising, as competing abroad is very expensive with costs such as horse hire and trainer fees," Amanda said. She estimates that competing in Switzerland would cost more than $20,000. "But May and I are both so excited about what we have achieved so far," Amanda said. She said Matt Charles was looking into the possibility of running some further qualifiers in Australia, which would give May more opportunity for success. Amanda discovered reining in her early 20s, and said she loves the adrenalin rush it provides. She breeds and trains horses for her own use at her Oxley home, and May adopted the same passion for horses before her age had reached double figures. "The experience in China made such a difference for May, giving her more confidence and teaching her so much about her riding position and being in charge," Amanda said. "I've been reining for a long time, but the training in China helped me focus on my mental preparation." Amanda said she appreciated the opportunity to train and compete in such a competition, closer to home than would usually be possible. "I was over the moon to go; when I first said I was going to China, people said why not go to the US instead, but to go over there and experience and achieve what we did, now I think they understand," she said. Amanda said both she and May enjoyed exploring China together, and both highly recommended people visiting.