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China visit reaps rewards for mother-daughter duo

<p>PURSUING A PASSION: Amanda Halliday and daughter May Shaw, with their horse Blossom, thoroughly enjoyed their recent time in China for the National Reining Horse Association Derby Show hosted by Reining China. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner</p>\\n
<p>PURSUING A PASSION: Amanda Halliday and daughter May Shaw, with their horse Blossom, thoroughly enjoyed their recent time in China for the National Reining Horse Association Derby Show hosted by Reining China. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner</p>\\n

PURSUING A PASSION: Amanda Halliday and daughter May Shaw, with their horse Blossom, thoroughly enjoyed their recent time in China for the National Reining Horse Association Derby Show hosted by Reining China. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner

Oxley's Amanda Halliday and May Shaw perform well at reining event in China.
Simone Kerwin
September 15, 2026 • 02:00

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