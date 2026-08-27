Christmas cheer is racing into Wangaratta

Round up the work crew, rally the group chat and swap the usual office party for a Christmas celebration trackside. The Insite Real Estate Christmas Party Races are coming to Wangaratta Turf Club on Saturday 5 December, bringing live racing, festive fun and a brilliant afternoon of end-of-year celebrations. Forget another formal dinner or awkward office gathering. Trackside, your team can mingle, cheer on the races and celebrate the year in a lively, relaxed setting. It is the perfect way to thank your staff, entertain clients and enjoy some well-earned fun away from the workplace. Make the day your own with a hospitality space, private marquee or casual trackside option. Dress up or not, settle in and soak up the atmosphere - or move around and enjoy the festivities at your own pace. And it would not be Christmas in Wangaratta without Santa Bob. Wangaratta’s own Santa will make a special appearance, spreading plenty of cheer and bringing a little local Christmas magic to the meeting. The celebrations are not just for workplaces. Sporting clubs, community groups, families and groups of friends are all invited to gather trackside, raise a glass and send off the year together. Free courtesy buses will help guests travel safely to and from the course, giving organisers one less thing to worry about. Popular hospitality areas traditionally fill quickly, so start the group chat, choose your party crew and secure your spot. Eat, drink, cheer and celebrate Christmas trackside at Wangaratta Turf Club on Saturday 5 December. Book now at country.racing.com/wangaratta. * What's On In Brief * Avian Park Community Market The Avian Park Community Market is on Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 9am until 1pm with a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available. For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886. * British hits of the 60s and 70s at WPACC Get ready to twist and shout as 'Britishmania' storms the stage for an unforgettable afternoon of classic hits that shaped music history on Sunday 30 August from 2pm at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre. This two-hour musical spectacular brings to life the songs that defined a generation and took the world by storm. For tickets and information, visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre website www.wpacc.com.au or contact the Box Office on 03 5722 8105. * Ellen Lee documents the Banyula State Forest Keeping Time, a series of large-scale works on paper by artist Ellen Lee, spotlighting the Banyula State Forest in northern Victoria is on display in Gallery 2 until Sunday 18 October at the Wangaratta Art Gallery.