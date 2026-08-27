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Christmas cheer is racing into Wangaratta

<p>BOOK IN YOUR CHRISTMAS CHEER: Eat, drink, cheer and celebrate Christmas trackside at Wangaratta Turf Club on Saturday 5 December. PHOTO: Christie Creatives</p>\\n
<p>BOOK IN YOUR CHRISTMAS CHEER: Eat, drink, cheer and celebrate Christmas trackside at Wangaratta Turf Club on Saturday 5 December. PHOTO: Christie Creatives</p>\\n

BOOK IN YOUR CHRISTMAS CHEER: Eat, drink, cheer and celebrate Christmas trackside at Wangaratta Turf Club on Saturday 5 December. PHOTO: Christie Creatives

Eat, drink, cheer and celebrate Christmas trackside at Wangaratta Turf Club
August 27, 2026 • 02:00

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