Community continues to show up for Helen

Tributes for Indi MP Helen Haines showed no signs of slowing on Thursday, with almost $400,000 donated to charity in her honour and fresh messages of support continuing to arrive at her Wangaratta office. Flowers and messages of love for Dr Haines, her family and her staff filled the entrance to the office, with staff members beginning to take some inside. One of the tributes was accompanied with a photo of Dr Haines holding a four-month-old girl, Minnie. Lizz Gourley, Minnie's mother, wrote that she had been thinking about that moment with Minnie and Helen a lot over the past week. “It was never a photo opportunity or a political moment for you. Simply a genuine interaction between two women,” it read. “You have spent so much of your life showing up for others, we are showing up for you.” Orange balloons, hearts and cockatoos spread across the office front, along with many other individual and organisational well-wishes. HOLDING UP: Helen Haines' staff were holding up well despite the traumatic times. “Thanks for all the wonderful work you have done, we are praying for you,” said Mark and Wendy Stephens. A spokesperson with Helen’s staff said they were all feeling the love of the community, sending photos of the flowers and messages to Helen’s husband Phil to show Helen when she’s able to see them. “While it’s been a traumatic time, we’re holding up well and the community care for Helen, her family and us has been incredible,” they said. There have been many vigils and community gatherings across the Indi electorate in recent days in the outpouring of grief. Further vigils are planned on Friday, with a Facebook organised Australia-wide candlelight tribute set to take place from 8pm. People wishing to participate are asked to light a candle outside and observe for 15 minutes. There will be gatherings at that time in Wangaratta and surrounds, including at the Plough Inn (Tarrawingee) and the Precinct in Wangaratta. Australia Red Cross volunteers have provided counselling and psychological first aid within Wangaratta’s main streets the past two days. PRAYERS FOR HELEN: Tributes continued to be made on Thursday afternoon. Rural City of Wangaratta Council said they will be available to see again on Friday for anyone who would like help, practical support, or a listening ear. On Wednesday night Dr Haines’ husband Phil said anyone wishing to pay tribute or send their well-wishes to her, can donate to the Save The Children Foundation, a charity close to Helen's heart, via the link: https://www.savethechildrenfundraising.org.au/helenhaines Up to 3pm on Thursday, more than $390,000 in donations had been raised through the link. Helen's incident "deeply traumatic" for her team In a statement issued by Helen Haines' chief of staff Kaz Rourke, she said most of the staff were in the office when the incident occurred and some were involved in Helen's immediate care. "This has been deeply traumatic for the team," she said. "We are receiving a great deal of support and my priority right now is making sure Helen's staff are as okay as they can be. "I'm so very proud of them and know Helen would be too." Ms Rourke said Helen's team were devastated by the alleged attack on Helen this week, who is adored by her team. "She is a remarkable leader, a truly wonderful boss and someone we all care about deeply," she said. "It is important to us to keep doing our jobs, for Helen and for the people of Indi. "That looks a little different right now. "The office remains closed to the public, but our team is working in the background and planning towards reopening later next week. "Most of all, our hearts right now are with Helen, with Phil, their children and their family."