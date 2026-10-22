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Community continues to show up for Helen

<p>SHOWING UP: Community tributes filled the front of Helen Haines\\' Murphy Street office. PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>SHOWING UP: Community tributes filled the front of Helen Haines\\' Murphy Street office. PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

SHOWING UP: Community tributes filled the front of Helen Haines' Murphy Street office. PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann

Helen Haines' staff have expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and care
Bailey Zimmermann
October 22, 2026 • 05:00

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