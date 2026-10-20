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Community in shock as Haines’ condition remains critical

<p>COMMUNITY SHOCK: The Wangaratta and wider North East community continue to come to terms with Monday afternoon\\'s incident, as community members pay tribute outside of Helen Haines\\' office, where the crash occurred. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>COMMUNITY SHOCK: The Wangaratta and wider North East community continue to come to terms with Monday afternoon\\'s incident, as community members pay tribute outside of Helen Haines\\' office, where the crash occurred. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

COMMUNITY SHOCK: The Wangaratta and wider North East community continue to come to terms with Monday afternoon's incident, as community members pay tribute outside of Helen Haines' office, where the crash occurred. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

Mayor Irene Grant and community leaders grapple with shock after alleged attack on Helen Haines
Bailey Zimmermann
October 20, 2026 • 05:16
Updated, October 20, 2026 • 05:49

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 16 October, 2026

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