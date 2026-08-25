Community invited to help shape Aboriginal health care

Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) is inviting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community members to help shape the future of Aboriginal health care by providing feedback on its new Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Strategic Framework. The framework will guide how NHW works alongside Aboriginal communities to deliver healthcare that is culturally safe, welcoming and responsive to community needs. Community members, Elders, families, carers and Aboriginal organisations are encouraged to share their ideas, experiences and priorities to ensure Aboriginal voices are at the centre of the framework. NHW chief executive officer Libby Fifis said the consultation was an important opportunity for the community to influence the future direction of Aboriginal health services at NHW. "Improving health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples starts with listening," Ms Fifis said. "We know meaningful change can only happen when Aboriginal people help shape the services they use. 'We want to hear what matters most to our community so we can continue to build a health service where people feel safe, respected and welcome." Ms Fifis said the framework will provide a roadmap for strengthening cultural safety across the organisation, building stronger partnerships with community, supporting Aboriginal employment and leadership, and improving health outcomes. "Creating culturally safe healthcare is everyone's responsibility," she said. "This framework represents a long-term commitment to working in partnership with Aboriginal communities. "We are committed to listening, learning and being guided by community every step of the way." Feedback received during the consultation will directly inform the final framework and help shape future planning, services and quality improvement initiatives. Community members can provide feedback by completing the online survey or speaking with NHW staff at upcoming community engagement events. For more information or to have your say, visit nhw.or.au/have-your-say.