NESAY is set to bring sport, community and inclusion together with its upcoming fundraising event ‘Level the Field’, taking place in Wangaratta on Friday, 27 February from 4pm to 7pm at the W.J. Findlay Oval.

The event will be supported by AFL premiership player Dane Swan and AFLW Collingwood midfielder Airlie Runnalls, who will be on hand to facilitate activities for young people throughout the afternoon.

The event will conclude with a free sausage sizzle, offering families a relaxed and welcoming opportunity to connect.

Level the Field is designed to promote access to sport for young people aged 12 to 18, with a strong focus on breaking down barriers that often prevent participation.

Financial constraints, limited transport, time restrictions and lack of equipment can all limit opportunities for young people to engage in organised sport, particularly in regional communities.

Research consistently shows that participation in sport supports improved wellbeing, reduced stress and stronger social connections for children and young people.

NESAY’s Level the Field initiative aims to ensure these benefits are accessible to all, regardless of gender, socioeconomic status or background, helping to build a stronger, healthier community with long-term impact.

AFLW player Airlie Runnalls said she was proud to be involved in an event that promotes inclusivity and opportunity.

“I am excited to be a part of an event that promotes engagement for all abilities regardless of gender, socioeconomical status or background,” she said.

“Helping young people from my local area have a chance to get involved with local sport to boost community connection, health and wellbeing is great to be part of.”

Dane Swan echoed the importance of community sport and its role in bringing young people together.

“If taking part in this event can bring one or two more kids outside and active, no matter what the sport, I’m happy to do it,” he said.

“Community inclusion is extremely important, especially for young kids.

"The ability to play and be around other kids, learning with people from all backgrounds, is very important for now and later in life.”

Swan also highlighted the significance of local sport in regional areas.

“Community football and sport are super important, especially in country and regional areas where clubs are often the lifeblood of the community,” he said.

“They give people a sense of belonging and something to look forward to on the weekends.”

The Level the Field project will be supported through sponsorship and aims to foster community connection, physical activity and social inclusion, addressing key service gaps that limit participation in sport.

NESAY hopes the event will encourage young people to get involved, try something new and feel supported within their local community.

Registrations for the event are now open and can be made online at https://events.humanitix.com/nesay-level-the-field.

Those wishing to sponsor the event or take part can find out more information on NESAY’s website - https://nesay.com.au/upcoming-events/ or phone NESAY on 03 5720 2201.

Donations will be used to directly support young people to access sport, including:

• Vouchers for the purchase of sporting equipment or clothing

• Cash donations to help cover costs such as club registration and insurance (approximately $270), football boots ($70), shorts ($50) and training singlets or playing tops ($40)

NESAY hopes the community’s support will help ensure more young people have the opportunity to participate in sport and experience the social, physical and wellbeing benefits that come with it.