O’Brien Joyce Real Estate has reaffirmed its commitment to the Wangaratta community through a recent $2000 donation to Wangaratta Area Suicide Prevention (WASP), a local organisation dedicated to suicide awareness, prevention, and education.

WASP plays a critical role in the region by delivering suicide prevention programs, resources, and education initiatives aimed at reducing stigma and supporting individuals and families impacted by mental health challenges.

The organisation is currently rolling out prevention programs across local high schools, helping equip young people with the tools, awareness, and support networks they need.

WASP chairman Trevor Jenvey expressed his gratitude for the contribution, highlighting the importance of community support in delivering these programs.

“We are currently implementing suicide prevention programs in local high schools, and it is generosity such as this that makes these important programs a reality," he said.

"It would not be possible otherwise.”

Director of O'Brien Real Estate Joyce, Peter Joyce, said supporting local organisations such as WASP was about giving back to the community.

''Everyone in some form has been affected by suicide or mental health, so if we can provide support to help, then let's do it," he said.

"Wangaratta is more than just where we work, it’s our community.

"Organisations like WASP do incredibly important work, often behind the scenes, and we believe it’s vital to support initiatives that look after the wellbeing of our locals, particularly our young people.”

The donation forms part of O’Brien Joyce Real Estate’s ongoing commitment to supporting local causes, community groups, and initiatives that make a meaningful difference across the region.

For more information about Wangaratta Area Suicide Prevention or to learn how you can support their work, community members are encouraged to reach out or get involved locally.