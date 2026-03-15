Memories of Merriwa Park are set to flow in coming weeks, as part of a community storytelling project led by the Rural City of Wangaratta's Grit and Resilience Program.

Red gum timber salvaged from trees that were removed from Merriwa Park for safety reasons in 2024 will be used to create six timber storyboards that will be installed in the park to tell the community's stories centred on the location.

When the trees were removed, council consulted the community about potential uses for the timber, and the message was clear - that the wood should remain connected to the park and used in a way that honoured both the place and those who value it.

Now, locals are being asked to share their personal memories of the city's sunken gardens, which will be recorded for posterity on the timber signage as part of the Merriwa Park Story Space project.

Seating also crafted from the salvaged wood will be installed near the storyboards, helping to create a space for reflection, where people can reminisce about their own recollections, or learn something new about the park.

The design is in keeping with Merriwa Park's existing character, and the project aims to create something simple and enduring.

Memories submitted to the project could be anything from a family moment to a piece of local history, or a reflection on Country.

"We want stories of local significance, and also local storytelling - we're encouraging people to tell us the historical and cultural significance of this place," Wangaratta Grit and Resilience Program coordinator Bek Nash-Webster said.

Submissions will be considered and curated by a working party before being set down on the timber, in what is the first permanent physical legacy of the Grit and Resilience Program.

Grit and Resilience consortium member Jo Howell is excited about the development of the Merriwa Park Story Space.

"It's a great area that people love to use, so to have this for the community is a great idea," she said.

"To have a space which covers so many areas, from family picnics to the involvement of local groups, is an amazing thing."

Bek said the process of developing the Story Space had been well thought-out, and would produce something for the community to treasure.

"The Story Space design will honour the legacy of the red gums and of the park,” she said.

"The focus on connection and community is why the Grit and Resilience Program chose this project to be delivered through council."

Rural City of Wangaratta director community and infrastructure Marcus Goonan said the project was about belonging.

"Merriwa Park is a special place with a significant history, and the Story Space will honour that," he said.

The community is invited to contribute stories that help tell the ongoing story of Merriwa Park through the Connect Wangaratta website.

"Strong places are built from local stories," Carmel Vermeltfoort, co-chair of the Grit and Resilience consortium, said.

"If the park has been part of your life in any way, we would love to hear from you."

Stories can be submitted online via Connect Wangaratta, https://connect.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/merriwa-park-project or by completing a paper form and returning it by email, post or in person to council.

Story submissions are now open, and close at 5pm on Monday, 13 April.

While not every story can be included in the final installation, all contributions will be handled with care and respect.

The project is guided by the Grit and Resilience consortium, funded by the state government through the Wangaratta Social Inclusion Action Group, and managed by the Rural City of Wangaratta.