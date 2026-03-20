Shoppers at Woolworths Wangaratta were given a scaly surprise on Friday afternoon with the appearance of a red-bellied black snake in the freezer aisle.

The snake, roughly 1m in length, was spotted cooling down mid-Woolies run among the pies and pastries section of the freezer.

A snake catcher was called and peacefully relocated the reptile by the Ovens River, away from residential properties.

Despite seeing snakes with the ability to get “everywhere and anywhere”, the snake handler said he had never seen one in the freezer of a supermarket before.