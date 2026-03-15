A huge garage sale will be a feature of the Wangaratta and District Men's Shed open day on Saturday, 21 March.

The open day, at the shed located at the Wangaratta Livestock Complex in Shanley Street, will run from 9am to 3pm.

Along with the garage sale, which will feature timber, machinery, tools, garden and woodwork items and more, the event will be an opportunity for anyone interested in finding out more about the men's shed and joining the group to check out its facilities.

A visit on the day could include a free tour of the shed, garden and recreational areas, the chance to inspect handcrafted timber items, and to hear more about how the group interacts with the community on various projects.

Those attending will also be invited to enjoy a game of pool, cards, darts or chess while chatting to current members.

Membership of the Wangaratta and District Men's Shed is set at an affordable annual price, which includes a shirt and cap.

The shed has been in operation since 2011, and its current member base of 55 ranges in age from those in their 60s to 90-year-olds.

It opens on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am to 3pm, with members able to make use of the facilities at the Shanley Street base as well as partaking in bus trips and listening to visiting guest speakers - and most importantly enjoying the social interaction and connection.

For more information about the men's shed and its open day, phone 5722 4057.