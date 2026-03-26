Counterpart, a service of Women's Health Victoria, is seeking people who have been diagnosed with cancer, to volunteer their experience to help others.

The service provides crucial support to more than 1000 women and gender-diverse people each year with the help of its cancer care community.

Counterpart manager Cindy Van Rooy said that for many people, a cancer diagnosis was devastating, but talking to someone who understood what they were going through could make all the difference to their wellbeing.

"For more than 20 years, Counterpart has been connecting people with others who understand what it's like to live with cancer, and our incredible volunteers are at the heart of that free service," Ms Van Rooy said.

"Our volunteers tell us that the opportunity to listen to others who need a friendly ear gives them real satisfaction and a sense of purpose, and can even help them make sense of their own experiences.

"Many of our volunteers have been with us for nine or 10 years because they find their time with us so rewarding.

"To build on that caring community, we offer our volunteers comprehensive training and ongoing support and mentoring, and they become part of our close-knit team."

Volunteers need to be women, non-binary or gender-diverse people aged over 18, who have experience of living with any type of cancer.

Once they have completed their training, volunteers are asked to provide a minimum time commitment of at least one shift of up to five hours each month.

They can volunteer in-person, on the phone, or at a Counterpart event, depending on their preferences.

To find out more, or to submit an expression of interest to join the Counterpart peer support team, visit https://counterpart.org.au/volunteering/become-a-support-volunteer/ before 12 April.