A Palm Sunday Peace Rally will be held in Wangaratta this weekend, with local faith communities meeting to march for peace in the world.

Supported by Uniting Church Wangaratta's Rev Hoon You, and Anglican Bishop of Wangaratta Clarence Bester, the hour-long ecumenical and community peace rally will be held on Sunday, 29 March.

Those taking part are asked to meet in the King George Gardens from 12 noon, and the group will then process for a block of the CBD.

Peace rally participants are asked to bring along posters and banners focusing on world peace, as well as palms to wave, and musical instruments to accompany the singing of songs of peace.

They should also wear comfortable shoes, ready for the walk.

RSVP to Rev Hoon You via email hoonyou@gmail.com or phone 0403 369 781, or Suzie Don Leonard, suziedl@westnet.com.au or 0428 575 971.