Warm, sunny conditions are forecast for Sunday's 15th Wangaratta Chronicle Marathon and Fun Run, with events for all ages and abilities set to again make for a great community day.

Entries close this Saturday at 5pm.

There are no on-the-day entries, but anyone unable to enter online can do so in person at the number pick-ups, on Friday at the Wangaratta Chronicle at 37 Rowan Street from 2pm to 5pm, or on Saturday at the Wangaratta Showgrounds from 2pm to 5pm.

The Showgrounds is the venue for number pick-up only on Sunday from 6am.

Cash and prizes are up for grabs at the event, everyone receives a medal, and the most hotly-contested event, The Athletes Foot 2km Primary School Challenge, offers trophies for first, second and third girls and boys in under eight, under 10 and under 12 age groups.

Those aged 12 or above can participate in the 2km event, but will not be in the running for the Athletes Foot gift voucher prizes.

Last year's winners of the Gary Nash Real Estate Marathon, Hayley Waterson and Abdi Rhoble, will be back to contend for the $1000 prize.

The event ambassadors will be hard to beat; Sarah Cavill will race the 5km, but watch out for Johnsons MME young gun Hayley Whitsed, who has posted some very good middle-distance times this season.

Josh Ledger has made a good comeback from injury to race the 10km, so the results will really depend on which North East gun runners enter this year.

The Wangaratta Wholefoods Community Challenge is a great way to create the team vibe, with many teams bringing their marquees for the event hub.

This year's event hub will be bigger than ever, with lots of teams, businesses and sponsors getting involved.

The DJ will be keeping the vibes high and there will be a range of food and drinks available for purchase.

Recovery options are great too, with the North East Life Physiotherapy team ready for post-run massage, and the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre offering free pool entry for all participants. Just show your event number when entering.

The event has many community supporters, with the Yarrunga Scouts looking after one of the water stations, the Wangaratta Dog Obedience and Training Centre providing a beautiful event hub space and food and drink, and the Wangaratta Lions Club marshalling the many road crossings.

Money raised from these initiatives goes back into the community.

The marathon starts at 7am on Sunday, the half-marathon at 7.15am, and the 10km at 7.30am.

To spread out the fields and make it an enjoyable experience, the 5km starts at 9.30am and the 2km at 10.15am.

All event presentations will take place in the event hub - be sure to check out the race day schedule on the website, https://northeastsports.com.au/wangarattamarathon

Race director Liam Delany is excited to deliver his second Wangaratta Marathon, and with perfect weather forecast, more sponsors and community support, and a few course tweaks to make it spot-on, the day is a must-do running event for the region.