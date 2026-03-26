For Wangaratta’s Oliver Humphries, life has always included hospital appointments, long trips to Melbourne and a resilience far beyond his 12 years, but it has never stopped him from being a kid.

Growing up on a local farm with his two younger brothers, Oliver has played football and cricket, ridden motorbikes and kept up with school, all while under the lifelong care of The Royal Children’s Hospital (RCH).

Last year, Oliver reached a major milestone his family has been hoping for since he was a baby, a kidney transplant marking a new chapter in a journey that began when he was just weeks old.

Oliver’s mum, Lindsey Humphries, said abnormalities noticed at birth led to life‑changing news when Oliver was just seven weeks old.

“We found out when he was very little, and from the day we got that news, Oliver was placed under the care of the Royal Children’s Hospital,” she said.

Oliver was diagnosed with multi‑cystic dysplastic kidneys, later linked to a rare genetic condition known as branchio‑oto renal syndrome.

Despite the seriousness of the diagnosis, Lindsey said Oliver enjoyed a remarkably healthy childhood for many years.

“Honestly, between being a baby and starting dialysis, we really only had routine hospital appointments,” she said.

“He’s played footy, played cricket — he’s done everything.

"We live on a property and he’s just lived a normal life.”

As Oliver grew, the plan was always for a kidney transplant once he reached certain growth milestones.

In early childhood, doctors used additional feeding support to delay more invasive treatment for as long as possible.

“He actually got to 10 and a half kilos before they needed to start dialysis,” Lindsey said.

Dialysis eventually became unavoidable, marking the most difficult stage of Oliver’s journey.

What followed was about a year of intensive treatment and frequent trips to Melbourne, often at short notice and at all hours.

“Anytime there was an issue with his dialysis, sometimes at one in the morning or nine at night, we were heading down to Melbourne,” Lindsey said.

“Living regionally, that part was tough, but the renal team at the Royal Children’s has been incredible.

"We’ve always had a dedicated nurse, and that made such a difference.”

Throughout it all, Lindsey said Oliver’s positivity stood out.

“He hasn’t let this define him,” she said.

“He didn’t live a ‘sick’ life, and in some ways that was great.

"But it also meant when things ramped up, it was a big adjustment for him, realising what he had to step back from for a while.”

Following his transplant, Oliver and his family spent several weeks living at Ronald McDonald House, a first for them after years of long day trips to Melbourne.

“That was an amazing resource for us,” Lindsey said.

“Having a self‑contained unit with a kitchen, laundry and space made such a difference, especially bringing three country boys into the city for that long.”

She said seeing familiar faces from Oliver’s care team come full circle at such a significant moment was also incredibly meaningful.

“One of the very first doctors who admitted him years ago was there again for his transplant,” she said.

“That kind of continuity means so much as a family.”

Now recovering and gradually returning to routine, Oliver has already made his way back to school and sport, including finishing the cricket season on a high.

“He scored top performance for his club and was pretty proud of that,” Lindsey said.

Oliver, who plays Under 12 cricket with Greta, said he is most excited about what comes next.

“Cricket again next season,” he said.

Asked how he’s feeling now, Oliver’s answer was simple: “All back to normal.”

Oliver's friends and school community have shown their support with his mates organising fundraisers at their schools.

“He’s got some amazing mates,” Lindsey said.

“When he first went down for dialysis, kids at school organised fundraisers for him.

"That kind of support means everything.

“We can’t speak highly enough of the Royal Children’s Hospital and everything they’ve done for Oliver."

The Good Friday Appeal continues to raise vital funds for the Royal Children’s Hospital.

Since 1931, over hundreds of millions has been raised to deliver the best possible care to patients and their families at The Royal Children’s Hospital, Melbourne.

For more information, to donate or to get involved in fundraising, visit https://www.goodfridayappeal.com.au/.