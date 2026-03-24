Amid the current wave of global unrest, Wangaratta is preparing to host a Palm Sunday Peace Rally this weekend.

The hour-long ecumenical and community peace rally will begin at the King George Gardens at 12 noon on Sunday, 29 March, and then process for a block of the CBD.

It is supported by Uniting Church Wangaratta's Rev Hoon You, and Anglican Bishop of Wangaratta Clarence Bester, with invitations extended to all other faith groups in the rural city.

The aim of the day is to meet as a community of faith and to march for peace in the world, without a focus on any one nation or community.

"It has been the tradition on Palm Sunday that Christians unite to process for peace using palms as the symbol used on that first Palm Sunday," Rev Hoon You said in his invitation.

"This year, given the number of wars around the world and the risk of conflict leading to another world war, we ask you to please consider joining with us to show Wangaratta, Australia and the world that Christians in Wangaratta unite to call for a halt to conflict, and that we call our national leaders to use diplomacy to encourage and support peace to ensure our nation is not taken on the path to a conflict we do not want."

He said he was unsure how many people the rally would attract.

"But it's not so much a matter of how many we get along, but of raising awareness of the need for peace and of putting our hearts and prayers together," he said.

Fellow organiser Suzie Don Leonard said: "It sometimes feels that there is little we can do, but while we have freedom of speech, it is so important that we unite to keep our community and the wider world safe and peaceful for ourselves and our future generations.

"It's also a chance for Wangaratta to express that we want peace."

Those attending are asked to bring posters and banners focusing on world peace, palms to wave, and musical instruments to accompany the singing of songs of peace.

Participants should also wear comfortable shoes, to process for a block of the Wangaratta CBD.

RSVP to Rev Hoon You via email hoonyou@gmail.com or phone 0403 369 781, or Suzie Don Leonard, suziedl@westnet.com.au or 0428 575 971.