A North East paramedic and wildlife advocate is pleading with Easter motorists on unfamiliar country roads to slow down and look out for animals unexpectedly leaping into their path.

Paramedic Mike Fuery, a spokesman for Victorian Kangaroo Alliance, says he still remembers the horrific scene of a fatal crash outside Wangaratta in the 1990s where a motorist had collided with a stray horse.

He said the impact had tragically killed the mother, whose body remained in the car with her traumatised children.

"It was horrific...a scene I will never forget," Mr Fuery said.

"Please when you head off this Easter make sure the road is the only thing you hit...our wildlife will also be out and about.

"Kangaroos will graze on roadsides between dusk and dawn, so if travelling on country roads make sure you slow down, particularly in areas known to have collisions.

"The danger is not just to you and your loved ones.

"It can be really distressing to collide with a large animal and having to watch it die in front of you.

"Not the way anyone would want a holiday to begin."

If you come across or injure a native animals call (03) 8400 7300 so a rescuer can be sent to the location.