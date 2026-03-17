If you like the thought of fresh scones delivered direct from the oven to you, coupled with the chance to support local veterans, the Wangaratta RSL Women's Auxiliary scone drive is right up your alley.

The scone drive is running this week and next week (16 to 20 March and 23 to 27 March), with plain scones available for $25 per dozen, and fruit and cheese varieties $30 per dozen.

Pick-up and delivery options are available, so that homes and businesses within Wangaratta can have warm scones dropped at their doorstep for morning or afternoon tea, or they can be picked up from the RSL.

Funds raised will go towards the purchase of cabinets for the new RSL annexe, which is taking shape in the former One Mile Motors building in Templeton Street.

For scone drive orders and enquiries, contact Lyn on 0424 809 465.