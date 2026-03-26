Make-A-Wish Wangaratta held a successful fundraising barbecue at Bunnings Warehouse on Saturday to raise money to assist in granting the wishes of young people with life threatening illnesses.

The local branch, which has been instrumental in granting wishes in the region since it was established over 35 years ago, raised $1236 from food sales.

Additional donations were made to a charity tin, which have yet to be counted.

President of the Wangaratta branch, Carole Breust said it was thanks to the volunteers, helpers and the generous local community that the event was such a success.

“Community members are always generous and often put their change into the tin or just come up and donate,” she said.

“Also a big thank you to local businesses, in particular Nufruit and Butlers Pantry, who once again donated goods for the barbecue which greatly assists in keeping costs down.”

Make-A-Wish have registered with the Victorian Container Deposit Scheme which allows community members to deposit their containers and donate the proceeds directly to Make a Wish.

For those who wish to donate, the ID number for Make a Wish Foundation Australia Ltd is C2000075240.