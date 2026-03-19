Wangaratta Bowls Club has completed its four-week Barefoot Bowls Challenge, raising more than $5500 for four local groups.

Supported by the club's strong volunteer base, the event raised much-needed funds for Northeast Health Wangaratta, Pangerang Community Hub, SES Wangaratta and Project 365.

Each of the local groups had the chance to present information about their activities to bowlers on one of the four nights.

Bowls club president Maurie Braden said the event had been a club-wide effort, and participation numbers rose well beyond the club's expectations.

"The fact we could get that many people on the greens, and also picked up a few extra social members, was fantastic," he said.

"It was great to raise that much money for the charities, but the community feel of the event was something special.

"We had 20-odd volunteers involved each night, which was a big effort in itself.

"We were also overwhelmed by all the business houses - too many to name - who donated the prizes given away over the four weeks."

Individual team winners on the final night of competition were The Egg and Bacon Boys, with Warriors runners-up, and Winsec Warriors in last place.

Charity placings on the night were SES Wangaratta 10 points, Pangerang eight points, NE Health six points, Project 365 four points.

At the end of the four weeks of competition, the final standings and funds received by each charity were: Pangerang, 32 points ($1893); SES Wangaratta ($1407) and Project 365, both 28 points ($1407); and NE Health Wangaratta 24 points ($921).

With a total of $5628 raised for the four local charities, Maurie said the event was a great success, and all bowlers had lots of fun over the four nights.

Pangerang Community Hub executive officer Tennille Hall said the neighbourhood house was grateful to have been selected as a charity partner for the event, and thrilled to come away as winners.

"Thanks to the generosity of this amazing community, more than $1800 has been raised for Pangerang," she said.

"These funds will go straight into our men's cooking program, helping men learn to cook affordable, healthy meals, build confidence, and connect with others.

"Even better, these guys give back by baking and delivering three dozen muffins each week for local primary school students, who would otherwise go without lunch. So, what started as a fun four weeks of bowls has created a ripple effect far beyond the bowling green.

"Every person who showed up has made a real difference, not just financially, but socially. This is community in action.

"We're especially grateful for flexible funding like this, which allows us to inject funds exactly where it's needed most, without unnecessary red tape.

"And seeing more than 100 people coming together each week, having a laugh, learning something new, and building connections - good old fashioned fun - that's something truly special. You can't put a price on that.

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone who participated and supported the event, and a very special shout-out to the incredible volunteers at the Wangaratta Bowls Club for all their work behind the scenes putting this event together. We really appreciate them all so much.

"Congratulations as well to the other fantastic organisations, Project 365, SES, and North East Health. What a great outcome for the whole community."