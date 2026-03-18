Wangaratta Boys to the Bush location manager Matt Dillon will head off on his fundraising bike ride this Sunday, cycling 500km through regional New South Wales.

The three-day FDC Ride to Give commences on Sunday, following a loop which starts and finishes in Wagga, stopping in Tumbarumba and Lake Hume along the way.

With fellow participants, including other Boys to the Bush location managers, he will be raising funds for Boys to the Bush as well as BackTrack Youth Works - both organisations which support disadvantaged youth.

Boys to the Bush, including through its base in Wangaratta, assists at-risk boys and young men aged between eight and 20 by providing strong role models, meaningful mentorship, and a sense of belonging.

Through immersive programs that remove boys from challenging environments and surround them with positive influences, Boys to the Bush helps build self-respect, resilience, mateship and purpose.

BackTrack supports young people doing it tough in regional Australia by offering holistic support and life-changing opportunities.

It offers flexible and long-term support tailored to individuals, helping young people reconnect with their communities, improve wellbeing, and access education, employment opportunities and safe accommodation including emergency and transitional housing.

Funds raised from FDC Ride to Give will be distributed between the two groups.

Matt has so far raised $1640 of his $3300 target, and said he'd had great support from Wes Samson from West End Cycles in preparation for the event.

For anyone wishing to support his 500km journey, Matt's fundraising page for FDC Ride to Give can be found at https://www.fdcridetogive.com.au/sponsor?kw=matt+dillon