The site of the former Mokoan Hub and Café at Winton Wetlands is back open for business - now known as The Winton Café and Events.

Officially opened on 12 February, the venue is being operated by DS Gill Pty Ltd, which was chosen for the role following an expression of interest process led by the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action last year.

Since resuming management of Winton Wetlands last August, DEECA had prioritised securing an experienced operator to reopen the hub and café and ensure it continued to benefit the community.

A high priority for the new operators is reinstating the bush kinder program supported by Nikki James, a proud Yorta Yorta woman, and this is expected to start in coming weeks, along with other educational events.

"Our vision is to create more than a cafe, we want to build a genuine community space," Miriam Tinaru from the new operator team said.