Rural City of Wangaratta council says it is continuing to advocate for more government support for victims of the fire which ripped through Markwood's Henley Ridge estate, destroying two family homes and causing other significant damage and loss on 4 December last year.

In Friday's Wangaratta Chronicle, 71-year-old pensioner Leshya Perkins told of the financial and personal toll of losing her home and all her belongings in the fire, and the ongoing trauma of not being able to access the same level of government support afforded to other fire victims in Victoria because the Markwood blaze didn't reach the governments' natural disaster threshold.

Ms Perkins' dire situation was compounded by the fact she had been unable to insure her home because home-made mudbricks had been used for its construction.

Both Ovens Valley state MP Tim McCurdy and Indi Independent federal MP Helen Haines have called on state and federal governments to make Markwood fire victims eligible for natural disaster support funding, with Dr Haines also calling on the federal government to review and streamline eligibility criteria and administrative processes for disaster payment.

In a statement provided to the Wangaratta Chronicle, the rural city council said it has "provided a range of practical and social supports to assist the resident affected by the Markwood fires".

"This has included fee waivers for the transfer station, the provision of support letters, and assistance to access initial psychological and financial supports," the statement read.

"Council also advocated for prioritising a My Aged Care referral and package allocation through Emergency Recovery Victoria, supported an expedited aged care assessment, and assisted with connections to housing support.

"Council continues to offer support to those affected, as requested, and actively advocates to state and federal governments for the event to be considered for disaster support funding.

"We remain committed to supporting the Markwood community."