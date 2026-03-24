Wangaratta business owners and their teams will have the opportunity to learn how technology can support day-to-day operations at NBN Connects with Microsoft a free business AI workshop supported by the Rural City of Wangaratta (RCOW) and delivered in partnership with NBN and Microsoft.

The event will be held on Tuesday, 21 April, from 7am to 9am at the Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, with a complimentary breakfast provided.

The session will focus on practical ways businesses can make use of Microsoft 365 Copilot and other tools already included in commonly used software.

“Regional businesses are increasingly using digital tools as part of their daily operations, and this workshop will provide businesses with practical information they can apply straight away,” said Emily Peel, head nbn local, Victoria and Tasmania.

With 94 per cent of small and medium businesses in Australia using Microsoft Office 365, many businesses may not be fully utilising the features available to them.

The session will demonstrate how these tools can support everyday business tasks such as drafting emails, creating marketing content, managing schedules, generating professional documents, reviewing customer feedback, and producing financial reports.

Certified Microsoft Technology Partners will provide examples of how Copilot can be applied across different areas of a business, including:

• Finance: Creating financial reports, tracking expenses, and supporting budget planning

• Marketing: Drafting marketing content and reviewing customer feedback

• Sales: Generating sales reports and managing customer relationships

• Human Resources: Writing employee handbooks and supporting recruitment processes

• Operations: Scheduling meetings, setting reminders and organising workflows

The session will outline how Copilot works within Microsoft applications already used by many businesses, with a focus on reducing time spent on routine administrative tasks.

“Wangaratta has a strong and active business community, and sessions like this support local operators to better understand how existing technology can be applied in their day-to-day operations” said Celeste Brockwell, RCoW manager economic development, environment & compliance.

Business owners are encouraged to attend with team members.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to speak directly with industry specialists who regularly work with these tools.

Registration in required.

For more information, visit www.investwangaratta.com.au/Support/Business-Events/nbn-Connects-with-Microsoft-AI-workshop.