Councillors have been asked to consider the installation of 10 new parking meters in Wangaratta's CBD following feedback from the community about access issues.

Meters will be strategically scattered across the CBD, will cost ratepayers $74,200, and will feature a credit/debit card payment method.

The machines will operate using registration plate numbers, meaning any machine can be used, and will not need printed tickets to be displayed in vehicles.

The proposed machines will not have a cash payment option.

Locations of the meters include four in Murphy Street (two either side of the traffic lights), two in Reid Street (one either side of the traffic lights), two in Ovens Street, and one in each of Faithfull and Ford streets.

The existing payment method requires motorists to pay for parking via the EasyPark App or pre-purchase a monthly, six-monthly or yearly voucher through the Rural City of Wangaratta.

However, this has caused negative feedback from people who are unable to access the app or those who infrequently visit or are just passing through the CBD.

Other non-recommended options were that council determines a smaller number of machines be installed in the first instance, and this number could be further supplemented at a future point in time if required.

Or council remove car parking payments from the CBD area, with time restrictions remaining in place.

Council officers noted that this option will lead to loss of income and negative long term financial impacts.

Council tabled a petition at the November meeting containing 2212 signatures, asking council to "revert to a free, timed parking arrangement".

However, the December meeting agenda noted that a letter from the lead petitioner called for the current app only system be supplemented by physical infrastructure such as parking meters.

At the February council meeting council decided to remove the previous defunct 72 parking meters and replace them by an app and voucher payment system.

Monthly EasyPark App transactions from July to November have averaged 14,162, almost double the 7561 each month for the same period in 2024.

In the five months to November 6492 users completed their first parking session with EasyPark in the Wangaratta CBD and 256 parking vouchers were purchased.