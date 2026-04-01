Dal Zotto Wines is preparing to welcome crowds to the King Valley once again this Easter, as its popular Pasqua & Prosecco weekend returns with food, wine and family friendly fun.

Although Easter has always held significance for the Dal Zotto family, the celebration has expanded over the past eight years into one of the winery’s most anticipated annual events, now drawing approximately 300 visitors each day.

Event and Wine Club manager Jasmine Baldry said at its heart, Pasqua & Prosecco is a true family affair.

"This free event is designed to reflect the spirit of Easter, the weekend blends relaxed Italian hospitality with activities for all ages," she said.

A range of activities will be on offer for younger guests, including scavenger hunts, face painting and a jumping castle, while adults are invited to enjoy wine tastings and a varied food menu.

Live music across the weekend will help create a cheerful, laid back atmosphere throughout the winery grounds.

A new highlight has been added to the program this year with the introduction of the Dal Zotto Bocce Club.

Running on Saturday from 11am to midday, the session gives visitors the chance to try their luck at bocce, with those closest to the target entered into a draw to win a midweek stay at the winery’s Petite Retreat accommodation.

The prize package includes a complimentary wine tasting, a breakfast platter and a bottle of Dal Zotto Pucino Prosecco NV on arrival.

The Easter Bunny will appear on both Saturday and Sunday at 12.30pm and again at 3pm, delivering treats and smiles to younger attendees.

Food and wine will remain a central focus, with guests able to enjoy wood fired pizzas, gnocchi, calamari and arancini, alongside Dal Zotto’s Prosecco and King Valley wine range.

With entertainment, authentic Italian inspired food and warm hospitality on offer, Dal Zotto’s Pasqua & Prosecco weekend is shaping up to be another memorable Easter in the King Valley.

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What’s On In Brief

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Brown Brothers Easter Family Festival

Brown Brothers Winery will come alive this Easter on Saturday, 4 and Sunday, 5 April from 10am–5pm with its popular Easter Family Festival, offering two days of food, wine and entertainment in the heart of Milawa.

Visitors can wander the winery grounds with a glass in hand, enjoy free tastings of more than 35 Brown Brothers wines, sample a wide range of festival-style food, and relax to live music throughout the day.

The festival is designed for all ages, with children’s activities including craft sessions, lawn games, face painting and visits from the Easter Bunny, making it a family-friendly highlight of the Easter long weekend in the King Valley.

Adults cost $20–$25 per day, children free, and bookings are essential.

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Moyhu Lions Country Market – Easter Market

Celebrate Easter at the Moyhu Lions Country Market with a special Easter edition running from 8am to 12pm at Moyhu Lions Park on Saturday, 4 April.

The popular community market will feature a range of local stalls, offering fresh produce, handmade goods and market favourites in a relaxed country atmosphere.

There will be live music, Easter eggs, and an Easter raffle, free face painting, Gliding Club of Victoria Display including a Gliding Simulator and Junior Glider and The Art of Flight Festival featuring a hot air balloon basket and raffle ticket sales.

A great morning out for families and visitors alike, the Easter Market is the perfect place to support local makers, enjoy the festive spirit and pick up something special ahead of the long weekend.

For stallholder bookings, contact Donna at 0408 295 563 or email moyhu.vic@lions.org.au.

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Golden Horseshoes Festival in Beechworth

Beechworth will be bustling with colour, history and community spirit this Easter long weekend from Friday, 3 to Monday, 6 April for the much‑loved Golden Horseshoes Festival.

Celebrated over four days, the festival honours the town’s gold‑rush heritage and the legendary 1855 parade of Daniel Cameron riding through Beechworth on a horse shod with golden horseshoes.

Festivities include live music, bustling markets, local food and wine, family-friendly entertainment and children’s activities, with the popular Grand Parade through Ford Street the centrepiece on Easter Saturday.

An Easter egg hunt, community events and creative exhibitions round out a vibrant weekend that attracts locals and visitors alike.

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Sweet easter at Pizzini

Pizzini are hosting Sweet Easter and will have lunch, sweet treats and ice cream bar open Easter Saturday and Sunday.

Feast on gnocchi, lasagne and pizza in true Italian style in the gardens surrounding the cellar door. Pizzini’s cellar door is open every day over the Easter break from 10am to 5pm, except Good Friday when the cellar door is closed.

Guests are welcome to drop in over the weekend, though bookings are always welcome.

To book your table in the grounds and or wine tasting experience visit www.pizzini.com.au or call the winery on 03 5729 8278.

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Easter Picnic at Campbells Wines

Campbells Wines in Rutherglen will celebrate Easter with a relaxed, family-friendly picnic among the vines on Saturday, 4 and Sunday, 5 April from 10am - 4pm.

The annual Easter Picnic promises four days of food, wine and entertainment, with live music by Riley Catherall, giant lawn games, face painting, Easter eggs and plenty to keep the kids entertained.

Food trucks including Woodfire Desire Pizza, Wicked Waffles and ice-cream will be onsite, along with a sausage sizzle for children, with all proceeds donated to the Good Friday Appeal.

Adults can enjoy Campbells wines under the winery’s shady oaks, with picnic rugs and chairs encouraged.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.campbellswines.com.au/blogs/events/easter.