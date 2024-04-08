WANGARATTA Kennel and Obedience Dog Club Inc hosted the grand opening of its new kitchen while hosting its annual championship show last weekend.

Club president, Kevin Felmingham, said there were more than 1000 entries to the event over the course of the weekend, and it was a fitting time to open the new facility at the clubrooms at the Wangaratta Showgrounds.

"We are absolutely pleased with the result from the weekend, some of our members did very well and opening the new kitchen was great," Mr Felmingham said.

"We had people from all over Australia...from Queensland, Tasmania and New South Whales, travel over for the weekend."

Mr Felmingham said the club received positive feedback about the dog show which showcased the club's commitment.

"It was a great weekend, great results for the club and we are hoping we made some good profit from our new canteen," he said.

The kitchen opening marks a major milestone in the growth of the club, enabling it to run events from its location and act as an emergency evacuation centre if needed.

The new kitchen will also be available to hire for future events.

"We appreciate all the efforts and help from our trades people, our members who contributed some 431 voluntary hours to this project, " Mr Felmingham said.

"The rural city council has also been a major support to the growth of our club."

The club's next event, the Obedience and Rally Trial, is set to go ahead on May 11 and 12, with 270 entries already submitted and still a month to register.

The club holds obedience training on Monday and Wednesday nights and agility training on Thursday.

"The community is welcome to come down at anytime to our training nights and see what we do," Mr Felmingham said.

For more information about events or training nights visit Wangaratta Kennel and Obedience Dog Club's website or Facebook at https://www.wkodc.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/WKODC.