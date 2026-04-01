By now most families have settled into the school rhythm, but just as you’ve caught your breath - the Easter bunny and school holidays arrive.

For many families that means juggling vacation care and the costs that come with it.

Here’s what some parents don’t realise: you can still get Child Care Subsidy (CCS) for school aged kids attending Outside School Hours Care (OSHC), including many school holiday programs.

A lot of families assume that once kids start primary school, that CCS for their child will stop.

Not true. If your child is under 14 years and not yet in secondary school, you may still be eligible — not just for vacation care, but for before and after school care too.

Nationally, more than 550,000 children attend OSHC services, and a significant number receive CCS to help with the cost.

If your family earns under $85,279 a year, you could have up to 90 per cent of your OSHC fees covered by CCS.

Even if your income is higher (below $535,279), you may still receive support — the subsidy just gradually reduces as your income rises.

What surprises me is how many primary school parents I’ve spoken with who have paid full price for OSHC simply because they didn’t know CCS was an option.

And here’s something new: from 5 January this year, changes to CCS rules mean all CCS eligible families can get at least 72 hours of subsidised child care each fortnight, regardless of activity levels.

This can help families juggling shift work, casual hours, study, or unpredictable schedules.

Head to StartingBlocks.gov.au to search for approved child care and OSHC services in your area.

You can filter by school age care and see what’s available near you.

Use the Payment Finder on the Services Australia website to estimate your subsidy based on your family income.

When you’re ready, you can submit a CCS claim through your Centrelink online account via myGov.

You can claim CCS up to six months before your child starts care — so it’s worth doing as soon as you’re thinking about booking vacation care.

If your child attended child care last year, you may not need to submit a new claim.

If they’ve been enrolled in child care within the past 6 months, you may only need to update your enrolment details with your child care service.

If it has been longer than six months, you’ll need to submit a new claim.

If your child already receives CCS but hasn’t attended OSHC for 14 weeks, ask your holiday program to resubmit their enrolment.

Then log in to your Centrelink online account via myGov to confirm it.

CCS can only be paid once enrolments are current and confirmed.

A little effort now can save you a lot later.

So with Easter school holidays here, hop onto the Services Australia website and click on ‘Raising Kids’.

You might be surprised by how much support your family could receive.

Chelsea Kviklys, spokesperson, Services Australia

Free public transport to help fuel-stretched farmers

Victorian farmers welcome the announcement by the Premier to make public transport free, following calls from the farming community.

With fuel still under pressure, free public transport is one of the few practical levers available to help Victorians conserve fuel and save money.

If Victorians make the switch, it can make a real difference. Every commuter who leaves their car at home frees up fuel for the essential, time-critical work that keeps Victorians fed, whether that’s ensuring livestock are fed and cared for, or getting crops in the ground.

We’re grateful the Premier has listened and acted.

This is not a silver bullet and must be one of many levers pulled to navigate this crisis.

The VFF will continue to work closely with state and federal governments on further steps in the coming days and weeks.

Brett Hosking, Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) president