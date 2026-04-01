As we head into the East long weekend, for many across Wangaratta and the North East it is a welcome pause in the year’s rush.

It is a long weekend that invites reflection as much as it offers rest and a chance to gather with family, reconnect with the community and appreciate the place we call home.

Traditionally, Easter speaks to renewal, hope and rebirth.

We see it in the paddocks beginning to recover after summer, the weather starts to cool, and in people taking stock of where they have been and what lies ahead.

While it's long enough since the beginning of the year for some of us to have given up on our new year resolutions, renewal does not have to mean grand change.

It can look different for each of us, sometimes it is simply choosing to slow down, reset priorities and begin again with clearer purpose.

At the heart of the Easter season is community and connecting with those around you.

From local churches and sporting clubs to cafés, markets and volunteer groups, our region thrives because people look out for one another.

That is highlighted by the community's support of the RCH Good Friday Appeal, and even in times such as these families find a way to give what they can.

Easter also brings hope.

Hope that small actions, repeated daily, can shape a stronger, more connected future for our towns and districts.

As the holiday begins, a note of care is essential.

Our roads will be busier, campsites fuller and waterways more active.

Take your time behind the wheel, plan trips well and look out for others.