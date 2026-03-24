Cathedral College Wangaratta has appointed its new principal, Jeremy Godden.

Mr Godden steps into the role vacated at the end of last year by Nick Jones, who spent six years as principal before returning to his native Western Australia as head of All Saints College.

Acting principal Lauren Lee has led the school since the start of 2026, and will continue to do so until Mr Godden commences on 24 August.

Mr Godden joins the school from Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School in Tweed Heads NSW, bringing a wealth of leadership experience across junior, middle and international education.

He also has prior principalship experience in a regional Queensland government school.

Mr Godden holds a Bachelor of Education (Secondary) with majors in legal studies and English, and prior to teaching, he served in the Royal Australian Army.

The announcement of Mr Godden's appointment was made by The Reverend Peter Laurence, chief executive officer of AngliSchools - the schooling system which oversees Cathedral College and 15 other schools in Western Australia, Albury, Cobram and Shepparton.

"Mr Godden's leadership approach aligns strongly with the mission and values of AngliSchools and Cathedral College," Rev Laurence said.

"He's committed to educating the whole person and cultivating a school culture in which every student is known, supported and challenged to grow.

"His leadership demonstrates a deep understanding of the relationship between faith, learning, wellbeing and community, and of the importance of Anglican identity being authentically lived in the daily life of a school.

"He brings a strong focus on teaching and learning, he values visible and engaged leadership, and understands that partnerships play an important role in a regional community.

"We're confident that Mr Godden will build on the great strengths of Cathedral College and lead with clarity and purpose."

Mr Godden is married to Louise, who is also a teacher, and they have three children, Stephanie, Claire and Michael.

He said: "I am honoured and excited to be joining the Cathedral College community as principal.

"I look forward to getting to know students, staff and families, and to listening, learning and building on the strong foundations already in place."